Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

In this February 2021 file photo, medical workers fill syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic inside the St. George Active Life Center on Feb. 11, 2021, St. George, Utah | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, March 27-28.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

ST. GEORGE — Local entrepreneur Brendan Dalley had what he said was the perfect setup: He and a friend had their own brand of ammunition manufactured, and they sold it out of a truck beside the road.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — Smoke was seen billowing from an abandoned former bowling alley and fun center near Hurricane on Saturday evening, but no damage was done to the building.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — A car crash on the Brigham Road offramp of southbound Interstate 15 Saturday shortly after noon demonstrated the importance of wearing seat belts, officers said.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — The message from both those with the local health district and St. George Regional Hospital is the same: If a person in Southern Utah is planning to get the COVID-19 vaccine, now is the time to do it.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — Multiple fire engines and a small group of firefighters extinguished an apartment fire just off Valley View Drive Friday night that has left the occupants of at least one apartment, if not more, displaced for the night.

Read complete story here.

The top five honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories below.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.