Multiple agencies respond to brush fire that threatened 3 houses in Iron County

In this June 5, 2020 file photo a City Fire Department engine arrives at the scene of a brush fire between Interstate 15 and Old Highway 91 north of Cedar City, Utah | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
ST. GEORGE — A brush fire burned approximately .75 acres Monday and threatened three homes near 6303 North and 4350 West in Iron County.
The fire ignited shortly before 2 p.m. Cedar City Fire Chief Mike Phillips said that Cedar City Fire Department sent three engines and 15 firefighters to battle the blaze.
The Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Forest Service and the Utah State Fire each sent one engine to assist as well.
“We had about 26 firefighters altogether,” Phillips said.
Though the fire threatened three homes, firefighters were able to contain it.
“There’s always some pressure when a fire is headed toward a home,” Philips said. “Though the wind helped carry the fire, we had it contained within about two hours.”
Phillips said no injuries and no damage to any structures were reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
David is a journalist, educator, and playwright. He has written for Zenger News, the Christian Science Monitor, the Barton Chronicle, North Star Monthly, and The Northland Journal, among others. He has covered various beats, including breaking news, courts and crimes, sports, and arts and entertainment. His writing on theatre appears regularly in American Theatre Magazine, Contemporary Theatre Review (UK), ConJunto (Cuba), and HowlRound.com. David's play, 800 Days of Solitude, about the ways in which solitary confinement affects juveniles and their families, was awarded the 2018 Christian Moe playwriting prize. He earned a BFA with summa cum laude honors from DePaul University, and holds an MFA in playwriting from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale.