Multiple agencies respond to brush fire that threatened 3 houses in Iron County

ST. GEORGE — A brush fire burned approximately .75 acres Monday and threatened three homes near 6303 North and 4350 West in Iron County.

The fire ignited shortly before 2 p.m. Cedar City Fire Chief Mike Phillips said that Cedar City Fire Department sent three engines and 15 firefighters to battle the blaze.

The Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Forest Service and the Utah State Fire each sent one engine to assist as well.

“We had about 26 firefighters altogether,” Phillips said.

Though the fire threatened three homes, firefighters were able to contain it.

“There’s always some pressure when a fire is headed toward a home,” Philips said. “Though the wind helped carry the fire, we had it contained within about two hours.”

Phillips said no injuries and no damage to any structures were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

