Traffic alert: North I-15 closed off halfway between Parowan and Beaver after 3-vehicle crash

Stock image, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — Travelers leaving Southern Utah and heading back north are hitting a literal roadblock between Parowan and Beaver after a three-vehicle collision has caused north Interstate 15 to be closed at mile marker 93, the Utah Department of Transportation said.

The crash took place shortly before 4 p.m., with a high-speed, rear collision involved and multiple injuries requiring Intermountain Life Flights from St. George and Provo. The incident took place shortly before the junction of I-15 with state Route 20.

Traffic is being diverted off the north 15 at mile post 82 near Paragonah, and traffic is reportedly backed up to Parowan. The closure is estimated to last at this point until 7 p.m.

St. George News will follow up with additional information on this developing story.

