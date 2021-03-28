Portion of Angels Landing Trail in Zion closes because of ‘hazardous conditions’

An undated file photo from 2017 shows hiker descending the Angels Landing route with near 1,000-foot drops on both side. Zion National Park, Utah | Photo by Caitlin Ceci/Zion National Park, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Officials with Zion National Park have announced that the last portion of Angels Landing Trail in Zion National Park will be closed on Sunday.

The announcement was made by the National Park Service on Twitter late Saturday. “Angels Landing Trail will be closed beyond Scout Lookout on Sunday, 3/28 due to hazardous conditions,” the tweet states.

There is no elaboration on what those hazardous conditions are, though the Angels Landing trail has been the site of several recent accidents and fatalities, including the death of a man who fell to his death on March 4.

A recent investigation by Fox13Now found that 13 people have fallen to their death from the trail leading to Angels Landing since 2000, including two in the last two months.

Much of the trail will remain open to hikers Sunday, with the portion starting at the Scout Lookout switchback to Angels Landing itself being closed, Zion National Park officials said.

In addition, the West Rim Trail, which connects to the Angels Landing Trail at Scout Lookout, will remain open up to that point. But the spring break adventurers in town will need to go without the view

A similar closure took place in November 2019 after a rockfall forced the same portion of the trail closed off Sunday to be prohibited to hikers for a week.

Park officials said they will announce when the portion of the trails leading to Angels Landing will reopen, but released no estimation for when that will be.

