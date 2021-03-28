5-year-old dies after tire debris on I-15 leads to three-car collision

Stock photo.| Photo by Daisy-Daisy/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 5-year-old girl died when the car she was traveling in was crushed between two vehicles on northbound Interstate 15 between Paragonah and Beaver. Authorities said the three vehicles collided as a result of tire debris in the road.

The incident began around 3:48 p.m. near milepost 93, about 17 miles south of Beaver. According to a report from the Utah Highway Patrol, the lead car was an Infiniti QX50 with two passengers.

The driver of the Infiniti slowed to avoid the debris. A Mazda CX-9 with three passengers, including the young girl, was in the process of slowing down behind the Infiniti when they were rear-ended by a pickup truck, the UHP report said.

The driver of a Toyota Tacoma was attempting to change lanes when he saw the Mazda slowing, but ended up hitting the back of the Mazda, causing it to collide with the Infiniti. Even though she was in a forward-facing child restraint seat, the young girl sustained fatal injuries, according to the report.

Intermountain Life Flight was called, but ultimately was not dispatched. Instead, the girl was transported to Cedar City Hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance.

All of the other occupants in the vehicles were wearing seat belts and did not have serious injuries, according to the report. Any charges or citations that may result from this incident will be screened through the county attorney before they are filed.

A section of I-15 was closed to investigate the scene and clear the crash from the roadway, with traffic diverted at milepost 82 near Paragonah. The roadway was reopened at 7:00 p.m.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

