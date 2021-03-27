Smoke rises from abandoned, soon-to-be-torn-down Brentwood Bowl in Hurricane

ST. GEORGE — Smoke was seen billowing from an abandoned former bowling alley and fun center near Hurricane on Saturday evening, but no damage was done to the building.

The structure, located at the intersection of Sand Hollow Road and State Street in Hurricane, used to be home to a fun center known as the Brentwood Bowl. It included a bowling alley, waterslide and miniature golf course, but has been abandoned for several years.

Video of smoke from the fire can be seen in a video above.

According to a sale listing for the property, the building was built in 1986 and put up for sale in 2011. The listing is now expired. The building is scheduled to be torn down, Hurricane Fire battalion chief Nick Wright told St. George News.

Hurricane Fire responded to reports of a fire just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Wright said a tenant of the building set fire to an old couch he was trying to get rid of, Wright said. The fire was put out quickly and there were no injuries or damages to the building.

Wright said that people should remember that burning any type of construction debris is not allowed, and that only the burning of yard debris and clippings is permitted.

Hurricane Fire responded with one crew and one ladder truck.

