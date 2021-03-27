Adventure-seekers flock to local state parks over busy spring break weekend

A line of cars drive into the south entrance of Snow Canyon State Park in Ivins, Utah, March 27, 2021 | Photo by Megan Webber, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The sun is shining and the spring break crowds are taking advantage of Southern Utah’s state parks, filling up campsites and parking lots to capacity.

At Snow Canyon State Park, visitors encountered long lines at park entrances and some attractions on Saturday, but crowds thinned deeper inside the park. At Quail Creek State Park, campgrounds were overflowing and a steady stream of visitors filled the park on Saturday.

A ranger at Quail Creek told St. George News that while the park was busy all day Saturday, parking lots were still open and visitors did not have to wait outside the park to drive in.

At both entrances to Snow Canyon, lines of cars waited to enter the park on Saturday afternoon. Visitors were asked to wait at the north entrance due to full parking lots inside the park. At the south entrance, visitors continued to enter at a steady pace. Despite the crowds, parking spaces were available throughout the day at various attractions.

A ranger at Snow Canyon told St. George News that the campground was full and parking became difficult to find early in the day. She added that the past few weeks have been busy due to various schools letting out for spring break, and she encouraged visitors to get to the park early to ensure a parking space.

While state parks are open, visitors are asked to keep COVID-19 protocols in mind and follow them. The parks are asking visitors to maintain a social distance of six feet, stay home when feeling sick, respect park closures and do their part to keep the parks clean.

As the weather heats up, park visitors should be sure to bring plenty of water and stay hydrated, according to Utah State Parks’ website. Visitors should also dress appropriately for weather and be sure to bring proper gear.

