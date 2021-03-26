Region 9 girls golf: Freshman leads way as Pine View maintains win streak

Pine View golfers, with Alyssa Butterfus holding score sheet, join coach Matt Weiland (far right) in celebrating region match victory at Green Spring Golf Course, Washington City, Utah, March 24, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Matt Weiland, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — For the third straight week, the Pine View Panthers won Region 9’s weekly girls golf match.

Playing the full 18 holes at Green Spring Golf Course in Washington City on Wednesday, the Panthers had three of the five best individual scores of the day, including freshman Alyssa Butterfus, who shot an 82 to lead all scorers.

Tying for second place overall were Dixie junior Annabelle Millard and Pine View sophomore Hallie Weiland, who each shot an 84.

Pine View coach Matt Weiland, who is Hallie’s father, said his daughter missed a few putts late in the round to drop out of first place.

“Instead of being down on herself, she made sure to let Alyssa know how excited and proud of her she was,” Weiland said. “Everyone on the team was so excited for (Butterfus) to get the win.”

Pine View’s team score of 354 was 48 strokes ahead of runner-up Dixie’s total of 402. Desert Hills placed third with a team score of 416.

The match marked the first 18-hole region competition of the season, as the first two were played at nine holes each. All of the remaining contests will be the full 18 holes, weather permitting.

Rounding out the top five individual placers were Pine View’s Skyeli Millward, who took fourth with a score of 87, and Hurricane’s Ellie Johnson, who placed fifth with an 89.

Next week’s match is scheduled for April 1 at Sky Mountain Golf Course in Hurricane.

Region 9 team scores, Green Spring, March 24 (18 holes)

Pine View 354 Dixie 402 Desert Hills 416 Cedar 437 Hurricane 438 Snow Canyon 446 Crimson Cliffs 453 Canyon View 491

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.

