KONY Country invites listeners to play Phrase That Pays

ST. GEORGE — KONY Country 99.9 is giving listeners the chance to win $100 over the course of the next several months by playing Phrase That Pays.

All listeners need to do is tune into KONY Country during the 8 a.m. hour, noon hour and 5 p.m. hour beginning March 29 and listen for the not-so-secret phrase, “I listen to KONY Country so give me my money.” The 10th person to call the studio and tell the DJ the special phrase will win $100.

“We are super excited to give back to the community,” morning show co-host Amy Chesley told St. George News. “We want everyone in Southern Utah to tune into KONY Country so they can take a little chunk of the money. Thank you for listening all these years. This is our thank-you in return.”

KONY Country will be giving away $9,000 total, in $100 chunks three times each weekday. Listeners who hear the DJ say the special phrase and the “cue to call” should call the studio at 435-673-9099 and try to be the 10th person to do so.

“From what people are talking about on the street, everyone’s excited,” Chesley said.

The contest will end May 7. Only one person per household can win and callers must be 18 years of age or older. Prizes will be awarded in the form of a card and must be picked up in person with proper identification at the Canyon Media Offices at 3143 S. 840 E., #100 in St. George. Prizes will not be mailed.

For more information, tune in to KONY Country or visit the station online.

