1 taken to hospital following T-bone crash at intersection in St. George

ST. GEORGE — One person was transported to the hospital Friday afternoon after a collision occurred at the intersection of Auto Mall Road and Black Ridge Drive between a car and an SUV.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., a 2017 GMC Yukon was headed northbound on Auto Mall Road. As they approached the intersection of Auto Mall Road and Black Ridge Drive, where they reportedly had a green light, a red Ford Focus headed eastbound on Black Ridge Drive toward them failed to stop or brake at the intersection and went through a red light, colliding with the Yukon, which caused it to rollover, Tiffany Atkin, public information officer for St. George Police, told St. George News. She said the four male occupants of the Yukon all complained of bumps and bruises but none required transport to the hospital.

The driver of the Focus was not injured, but the female passenger was, Atkin said, adding that the passenger was just gaining consciousness while being transported to the hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance.

Atkin said the driver of the Focus was cited for failure to obey a traffic signal.

Traffic through the intersection was slowed for about 45 minutes while tow trucks removed the vehicles.

The investigation is ongoing. This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

