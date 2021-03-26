What’s on the Menu: Crimson Corner Café | Sponsored by Camping World

ST. GEORGE — The Little Valley area just got a little bit tastier. “What’s on the Menu” host Sheldon Demke loves checking out new places to eat, so he took his pal Katey Visser to try some homestyle favorites at Crimson Corner Café.

Crimson Corner Café in St. George serves up traditional fare with a unique flair amid a casual atmosphere. Bright sunshine pouring through the windows lends a spacious, airy feel.

Served with homemade fries and fry sauce, the Corner Classic packs half a pound of hand-formed patty, all the classic fixings and your choice of cheese between hot, toasted buns.

“Now that burger was slappin’!” Demke said. “We had our meat cooked medium, so it was tender and juicy.”

A bit lighter but every bit as delicious, the BBQ chicken salad combines lettuce, corn, black beans, jicama, tomatoes, ranch dressing and a generous helping of diced chicken slathered in sauce.

“It was just the perfect side for the rest of the food that we had today,” Visser said.

Finally, the duo tried the club sandwich. An American classic with so many layers – meat, cheese, meat, cheese, bacon! After enjoying their food, they headed up to the rooftop patio to take in some fresh air and mountain views.

Owner and general manager Steve Hurst said many of the recipes on the menu originated within his own family. The aptly named Crimson Corner Café is located at the intersection of 3000 South and Crimson Ridge Drive, both dirt roads only a few years ago. But Hurst had a vision, and he purchased and developed the property. Just next door is Apple Valley Sourdough, a bakery owned and managed by his brother, John, which provides most of the dough and bread for the café’s menu along with scrumptious scones and cookies.

Crimson Corner Cafe | Address: 3392 S. 3000 East, Suite A101, St. George | Telephone: 435-222-9904 | Hours: Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Website.

