42nd annual St. George Art Festival showcases artists from across the West; new online viewing option

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — After canceling last year’s event due to the then-emerging COVID-19 pandemic, the St. George Art Festival will return this spring to showcase artists from across the West in the heart of the historic downtown district.

The 2021 St. George Art Festival will be held over Easter weekend, April 2-3, at Town Square Park. The festival features thousands of original works of art, live music on two performance stages, food vendors for all tastes and a vibrant children’s area offering take-and-make crafts for budding artists.

“The St. George Art Festival is celebrating 42 years of incredible art, music, dance, food and fun, and is recognized as one of the finest festivals in the West,” St. George Leisure Services director Shane McAffee said. “After canceling last year due to COVID, we are excited to provide this world-renowned event for artists and attendees.”

This year’s featured artist is Utahn Lynette Nichols, whose unique freehand ink drawings are inspired by native cultures and the natural world. Watercolor painters Al Rounds and Roland Lee, along with 3D sculptor Matt Clark, are among the 2019 award winners returning to the festival.

In total, 110 nationally known painters, potters, jewelers, photographers and sculptors in glass, bronze, steel and fabric have been selected to exhibit. Artwork is displayed in booths designed individually by each artist.

“It’s really a prestigious art show to be a part of,” said Michelle Graves, deputy director of arts and events for the city of St. George. “We receive about 250 applications, and the jury selects just over 100 artists.”

The festival provides cash awards for the Best of Show, Best 2D and Best 3D artworks, plus ribbons for all categories. Additionally, one creator’s work is selected each year to grace the following year’s poster as featured artist.

Works will be on display from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The festival is free to attend.

Music from local performers and the enticing aromas of food booths – including Native American, Greek, Mexican, Italian, Polynesian, American, barbecue and many others – can be found throughout the show.

Attendees are asked to be considerate of the visiting artists as well as other guests by leaving pets at home. Service animals are welcome.

The city has extensive COVID-19 protocols in place to ensure the festival happens safely, Graves said. Artist and vendor booths will be spaced out to allow for social distancing. Masks are required.

And for the first time, the festival is offering an online viewing option through EventHub to those who can’t attend in person. Each artist will be able to display and sell their work on the virtual platform.

“Things might look a little bit different, but we’re just so pleased to bring this event back to St. George,” Graves said.

The festival began in 1980 as a showcase for the many artists that call the greater St. George area home. In the decades since, it has evolved into a juried event highlighting talent from across the West and beyond.

Easter weekend remains one of the busiest times to visit St. George, as thousands of travelers converge on red rock country to enjoy the pleasant spring weather and a variety of recreational and cultural opportunities. The enduring success of the festival speaks highly to the importance that city leaders have placed upon the arts throughout the years, Graves said. It has become a legacy event for the city, a tradition for locals and visitors alike and a favorite among artists.

“They just love our event because of the town that St. George is, the friendliness of the people and the organization of the event and the way we take care of them,” she said. “It’s really one of our best events.”

Event details

What: 2021 St. George Art Festival.

When: Friday and Saturday, April 2-3, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., St. George or online.

Tickets: Free.

Resources: Website.

