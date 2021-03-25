Feb. 29, 1944 – March 24, 2021

Mary Christine Cox Knudson Hammon, 77, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by many loved ones on March 24, 2021, due to complications from cancer. Mary (lovingly called Chris) was born Feb. 29, 1944, to Paul J. Cox and Mary Ruth McMullin Cox in Cedar City, Utah. Chris was preceded in death by her parents, her former husband Charles Bassett Knudson, her two brothers Roger and Douglas Cox, and granddaughter Sabrina Faye Hammon.

She is survived by her current husband George R. Hammon, sons Roger Charles Knudson and Douglas Cox Hammon, daughter Georgia Christine Hammon, along with a multitude of beloved grandchildren and extended sons and daughters.

Chris enjoyed her rambunctious childhood in quaint Cedar City. She loved to tell stories of roaming around the hills and jumping on the neighbor’s horses when they were close enough to the fence, which was proudly attributed to her cowboy ancestor, Butch Cassidy. While in Cedar City she spent countless hours with her doting grandparents, the McMullins, where she cultivated her passion for gardening and tending nature.

Paul relocated his family to Salt Lake City, Utah when Chris was 9 years old. At this young age, she developed a love of learning and began managing her father’s businesses. It was from a help wanted ad in the newspaper looking for a secretary that she met her first husband Charles Bassett Knudson.

Charles introduced her to the gospel of Jesus Christ while converting her to the patriarchal order of marriage.

She remained devoted to Charles until his passing in 1978 and continued to enjoy her Knudson family relationships. Her conviction of the Gospel and Celestial Marriage led her to join George Ray Hammon and his family. She quickly facilitated the beginning and management of the Hammon Trucking legacy hauling uranium ore.

Chris was known for her love of horses and any four-legged creature who wandered into the yard, needing a home. She was admired for her beauty, sophisticated presence, and social graces. Her character was comprised of integrity, hard work and honesty. These are just a few of her endearing qualities. Of all of Chris’s many attributes, nothing surpassed her love and devotion for her children and grandchildren.

Christine lived an extraordinary life. She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed.

There will be a private family viewing on Saturday, March 27, 2021, 5 p.m. at George R. Hammon’s home, 540 N Carling Street, Hildale, Utah. A viewing for friends and family will be on Sunday, March 28, 2021, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Holm Heritage Center, Hildale, Utah.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, March 28, 2021, 1 p.m. at Holm Heritage Center Building, 1065 N Carling Street, Hildale, Utah. Interment will take place in the Hammon Family Cemetery.

