Nov. 6, 1931 – March 20, 2021

Elaine R. Henderson 89 of Las Vegas, Nevada (also St. George, Utah) passed away peacefully at 9 p.m. March 20, 2021, at home in Las Vegas. She was born Nov. 6, 1931, in Tropic, Utah. Her parents were Thomas Ephraim and Blanche Ethel Ott Richards. Her husband, Donald Henderson preceded her in death on March 23, 2018.

She is survived by her daughter Ann Powers 54 (Sean) and sons Gary Henderson 67 (Kathy) and Paul Henderson 64 (Pam). Daughter Sharon Martin (Leonard) who would have been 66, passed away on July 5, 2016.

Elaine has four married children, 37 grandchildren and 48 great-grandchildren (and one on the way). Elaine and Donald were married on June 8, 1951, in St. George Temple. She was very active as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her strong testimony was demonstrated by years of church service. She served as a temple worker, Relief Society president, Primary president, teacher and many other callings over her entire adult life.

Elaine loved her husband Donald, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her extended family. Elaine was the last of her parents’ 11 children to pass away. Elaine was always fun-loving and seemed to be at her happiest when she was with family and friends. A visit or a call from a loved one made her day brighter.

We will all miss Elaine and her fun-loving and teasing manner and will remember her fondly every day.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, April 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the LDS Chapel located at 1222 East Brigham Road, St George, Utah with a viewing before the service at 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Elaine will be buried in the Tonaquint Cemetery in St. George.

Family and friends are invited to view the funeral service on YouTube. Click on the link: https://youtu.be/VJRtD_pNik4

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454.