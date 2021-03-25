March 23, 2021

Curtis Wayne Lockwood, Santa Clara, Utah, 65, passed suddenly and unexpectedly on March 23, 2021. Curtis was born in Corona, California to Jerry Lockwood and Geraldine Massey. Curtis married Onieda Whitney on Oct. 8, 1992, in St. George, Utah and they were sealed for time and all eternity in the Mesa, Arizona temple on Feb. 14, 1998.

Curtis was raised in Riverside, California, and spent many happy summers in St. George, Utah visiting his aunt, Carolyn May. He attended Riverside High School, Riverside College, and UTSA and finished his master’s degree in Criminal Justice online in 2017. Curtis spent eight years in the United States Air Force in the Military Police. One of the highlights of his military career was serving as a military trainer.

Curtis had many hobbies, including drawing, painting, writing poetry, and one of his greatest passions, singing. He was an active member of the Southern Utah Heritage Choir where he made many friends. He enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time outdoors with his family, especially in the spring when he and his wife planted their garden together. The greatest joys in his life were his marriage to his wife and best friend, Ony, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He spent his free time serving others and was devoted to loving his family and his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. “Curt,” “Dad,” “Grandpa,” was so easygoing, fun and lighthearted. His often goofy and fun disposition brought so much joy to his family. It was not uncommon to see him playing with his grandchildren and filling the room with their giggles. Making them smile made his day.

He was always the center of peace in his home and many looked to him for advice. Whenever someone was down, he tried to lift their spirit, offering unsurpassed wisdom. The most important thing to him was his family and making sure they had everything they needed to succeed.

He is survived by his adoring wife Ony, his two sisters Kristen Schwiermann (Dave) and Cheryl Patton (Dave), his children Jessica Konold (Elbert), Miranda Mitchell (Jameson), Austin Lockwood (Belen), James Lockwood (Deena), Shanda Smith, Ryan Lockwood, Bobby Lockwood (Aimee), his 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at Spilsbury Mortuary on Saturday, March 27, 2021, 10 a.m. (MST) with viewing the prior evening, Friday, March 26, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. A second viewing is on Saturday before the service from 8:30 – 9:30 am at the Mortuary.

