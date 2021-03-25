Suspect shot during second alleged home invasion over the weekend in Mesquite

Stock image of Mesquite Police Department vehicles, Mesquite, Nev., date not specified | Photo courtesy of Mesquite Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A man was shot during a home invasion Saturday in Mesquite, Nevada – the second home invasion reported in the area over the weekend.

According to a statement released by the Mesquite Police Department, officers were dispatched to a home in Mesquite on Saturday evening after a resident called 911 reporting that a man was making threats and attempting to break into their home.

Officers arrived within minutes to find the suspect, later identified as Cody Rhodes, a Mesquite resident in his 30s, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds but still conscious and breathing. The reporting party was in the home with her husband as officers entered.

Medical units arrived on scene, and officers assisted in providing emergency care to the wounded man, who was subsequently loaded into a helicopter and flown to an area hospital for treatment.

Mesquite Police Sgt. Wyatt Oliver told St. George News that with Rhodes on his way to the hospital, the scene was secured and later processed by detectives in what would become a “complex investigation involving a large amount of evidence.”

Oliver said the incident began as a verbal altercation between the residents and the suspect that escalated when the suspect started threatening one of the homeowners. At some point the suspect entered the home, he said, and the situation deteriorated further as shots were fired inside of the home.

Through the course of the investigation detectives submitted an affidavit for Rhodes’ arrest that included one felony count of home invasion and one count of malicious destruction of property, a gross misdemeanor, to the Clark County District Attorney’s Office in Las Vegas for review.

Oliver said the home invasion charge was submitted since the suspect entered the couple’s home without permission during the altercation. He also said as of Wednesday the suspect remains in the hospital in stable condition.

This is the second report of a home invasion in Mesquite within a two-day period. The previous day officers responded to a home invasion reported shortly before noon on Valley View Drive.

In that case five teens from Salt Lake City were caught on a live video feed captured by the home’s surveillance system which provided real-time images to the homeowner who then called police.

The investigation into Saturday’s incident is ongoing, and further details will be released once the investigation is complete and formal charges have been filed by the district attorney’s office in Nevada.

This report is based on statements from court records, police or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

