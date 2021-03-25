Prime IV Hydration & Wellness partners with ‘Iron Cowboy’ triathlete to fight human trafficking

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Prime IV Hydration & Wellness is celebrating one year of helping people look, feel and perform their best by joining the fight against human trafficking in partnership with record-breaking endurance athlete James Lawrence, also known as the “Iron Cowboy.”

Lawrence, who lives in Utah, has broken several Guinness World Records. His journey of completing 50 Ironman races in 50 consecutive days across all 50 states was immortalized in the 2016 documentary film “Iron Cowboy: The Story of the 50.50.50 Triathlon.”

Now Lawrence is looking to smash another record by completing 100 full-distance Ironman courses in 100 consecutive days. That’s swimming, biking and running 140.6 miles per day over 14 weeks – a total of 14,060 miles.

“Every day, he goes out and is competing 14 hours per day or more,” said Heidi Neville, regional developer for the Prime IV Hydration & Wellness spa in St. George.

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness creates customized drips to suit each patient’s unique health needs and goals, from boosting athletic performance and fighting the visual effects of aging to lessening the duration of colds and alleviating the symptoms of jet lag, just to name a few. Since opening in March 2020, they have delivered nearly 7,000 healing infusions to patients in Southern Utah.

“We specialize in maximizing your health and preventing illness through 100% absorption of vitamins, nutrients and aminos intravenously, instantaneously for fast results,” Neville said.

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness is assisting Lawrence and his team by providing intravenous hydration and recovery therapy throughout the challenge. His namesake infusion is also available at the St. George spa. Designed to boost athletic performance and aid in recovery, the “Iron Cowboy” drip combines an amino blend, magnesium chloride and vitamins C, B12 and B complex with double doses of L-carnitine and vitamins B5 and B6.

Lawrence started the challenge on March 1. Each day’s race will take place on a designated course in Lindon, near his home, and his progress is being tracked live via the Conquer 100 challenge website.

In support of the cause, Prime IV Hydration & Wellness will donate $10 to Operation Underground Railroad for every “Iron Cowboy” drip, monthly membership or injection series sold during the challenge. People may also make a donation of any amount online. The fundraising goal is $30,000.

Operation Underground Railroad was founded in 2013 with the goal of bringing an end to child slavery and human trafficking. The nonprofit organization gathers experts to aid in extraction operations and also helps victims after they are rescued with recovery and rehabilitation.

Even if you’re not training for a triathlon, everyone can experience the transformative of IV hydration therapy for a variety of symptoms and ailments. Neville said that up to 75% of Americans are chronically dehydrated or struggling with slow metabolism, brain fog or low energy levels. If you follow a healthy diet and drink plenty of water but still feel like you’re dragging, you’re not alone.

“A lot of times, we just can’t get what we need orally,” she said.

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness infuses proprietary blends of vitamins, minerals, amino acids and fluids directly into the bloodstream, allowing cells to quickly access nutrients crucial for healing and wellness. Patients receive infusions in the comfort of a therapeutic spa environment with zero-gravity massage chairs for VIP guests and first-time customers.

Only about 20% of a vitamin’s potency is absorbed by the body when taken orally, but IV hydration therapy bypasses the digestive system for maximum efficacy. Neville said that each drip from Prime IV Hydration & Wellness gives patients up to 10 times more nutrients during a single treatment lasting 45-60 minutes than they could receive orally in a day.

Although many patients struggle with nutritional deficiencies and dehydration, drips are also used as a preventative treatment to maintain optimal health.

“We’ve really seen a lot of improvements with a lot of different people,” Neville said.

