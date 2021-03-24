Steward Health Care announces plans to build new hospital in Washington County

Renderings by architecture firm ESa as of March 2021 reflect Steward Health Care’s current vision for the new state-of-the-art hospital in Washington City, Utah, slated to open in October 2023 | Photo courtesy of Steward Health Care, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Steward Health Care, the nation’s largest private, physician-owned health care network, announced Wednesday that it has finalized a deal to build a new state-of-the-art hospital serving Washington County.

According to a press release from Steward Health Care, the network currently operates 35 hospitals serving millions of patients across the U.S., including five facilities in northern Utah along the Wasatch Front. The company plans to break ground this July. Steward is investing in construction of the facility, which plans to begin serving patients in October 2023.

“Steward Health Care believes St. George is one of the most exciting communities in the country – poised for exponential growth – and we are more than ready to grow with it,” Dr. Ralph de la Torre, chairman and CEO of Steward Health Care Systems LLC, said in the press release.

“By expanding our footprint in Utah, we’ll bring our vision for high-quality, affordable, community health care to more patients. Our pioneering model will continue to focus on delivering the very best in care to ensure patients are spending less time in the hospital and more time pursuing their healthy, active lives in the St. George community.”

Over the past ten years, St. George has seen its population grow by nearly 19%. And while the population in the region is expected to more than double by 2060, the region is currently underserved medically, the press release stated, with only one acute care facility available to patients.

The new hospital will be located in Washington City, a connecting city to St. George and a major center of Washington County, with about 250,000 residents living within a one-hour drive. Steward’s new hospital is set to anchor the Zion Medical Village, a planned community uniquely positioned to provide healthcare to the growing region.

“St. George is set to see a roaring demand for new health care services in the years ahead,” Brian Dunn, Steward’s West Region president, said. “Steward will work closely with our community partners in Southern Utah to meet this need and unlock access to affordable, economically sustainable care and wellness.”

The hospital will offer a full range of care including orthopedics, cardiovascular care, neurosurgery and other outpatient services, with additional compatible medical facilities set to open on the same campus. Steward’s investments in new patient care options will provide choice in a fast-developing area, as more than 900 planned single-family housing units are currently under development nearby.

In the weeks ahead, Steward will announce plans for an outdoor groundbreaking event, bringing together elected officials and members of the St. George community to celebrate this new chapter.

The new hospital will be one of six Steward Health Care hospitals across Utah, all of which joined the Steward network in 2017 and include the following:

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Steward also operates hospitals in Arizona, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts.

More information and ongoing updates will be available on the Steward Facebook page.

