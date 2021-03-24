Collision blocks Maverik driveway at 1000 East and St. George Boulevard

ST. GEORGE — A collision between a Chevrolet Cruze and a Mercedes-Benz sedan blocked the N. 1000 East driveway of the Maverik service station on the corner of 1000 East and St. George Boulevard for about an hour Wednesday afternoon.

Ean Williams, the St. George Police officer on scene, said he was still putting together the details of the incident but said at approximately 2:20 p.m. the red Cruze with two female passengers was making a left turn from a turn lane on the uphill, northbound side into the Maverik when it was T-boned in the passenger side by the silver-blue Mercedes traveling south on 1000 East.

Williams said it appeared the Mercedes, driven by a male with a female passenger, may have been speeding, though the driver of the Mercedes was disputing that.

There was visible damage to both the passenger side of the Chevrolet – which was dented in – and the front of the Mercedes, which had fender damage and a slightly folded hood.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

The front tires of the Chevrolet were turned toward the Maverik driveway, while the Mercedes was positioned southbound in the far right lane of 1000 East.

Gold Cross Ambulance arrived, as did, briefly, St. George Fire. However, none of the four people involved in the incident were treated for injuries.

Both the side and passenger-side airbags were deployed on the Cruze.

Other than blocking the driveway, there was little other disruption to traffic on 1000 East or St. George Boulevard.

The scene was cleared by 3:19 p.m.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

