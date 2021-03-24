TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Weekend events | March 26-28

Art

Education/enlightenment

Entertainment

Family

Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. | Snake Hollow Skillz & Thrillz Challenge | Admission: $5-$15 | Location: Snake Hollow Bike Park, 1500 N. 2400 West, St. George.

Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. | Coral Pink Sand Dunes Egg Hunt | Admission: Free (Kane County residents only) | Location: Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park, 12500 Sand Dune Road, Kanab.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Easter Egg Hunt | Admission: Free | Location: The Resort at Stucki Farms, 5015 S. Cattail Way, Washington City.

Foods/vendors/charity

Music

Nightlife/social

Saturday, 5-9 p.m. | DSU Home Football Game & Tailgate | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie State University, 225 S. University Ave., St. George.

Outdoor/active/sporting

