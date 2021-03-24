TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | March 26-28
Art
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. | Gail Alger Fine Art | Admission: Free | Location: Canyon Community Center, 126 Lion Blvd., Springdale.
- Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Sears Dixie Invitational Art Show & Sale | Admission: Free | Location: Sears Art Museum, 155 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Paint Your Own Piece Workshop | Admission: $95 | Location: Reclaimed, 37 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Household Hazardous Waste Day | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Solid Waste Landfill, 325 N. Landfill Road, Washington City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Car Care Basics | Admission: $29 | Location: Southern Utah University, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $65 | Location: Hampton Inn St. George, 53 N. River Road, St. George.
- Saturday, 1:30-3:30 p.m. | Budokon Yoga & Mobility Training | Admission: $30 | Location: Sun Rock Yoga, 446 S. Mall Drive, Suite B-4, St. George.
- Saturday, 3-7 p.m. | Ladies Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $9.99 | Location: Hampton Inn St. George, 53 N. River Road, St. George.
- Saturday, 7-8:30 p.m. | March Full Moon Labyrinth Walk | Admission: Free | Location: Utah Goddess Temple, 5472 N. 3575 West, Cedar City.
- Sunday, starting at 11 a.m. | Women’s Empowerment Yoga | Admission: Free | Location: Bristlecone Company, 67 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Sunday, 7-8:30 p.m. | Full Moon Sound Journey | Admission: $22-$25 | Location: AWAKENED SOUL, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike | Admission: Free | Location: Eccles Fine Arts Center, 225 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée at 2 p.m.), starting at 7:30 p.m. | Best of Broadway 2 | Admission: $22 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, starting at 6 p.m. | Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? | Admission: $10-$35 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch, Ivins.
Family
- Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. | Snake Hollow Skillz & Thrillz Challenge | Admission: $5-$15 | Location: Snake Hollow Bike Park, 1500 N. 2400 West, St. George.
- Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. | Coral Pink Sand Dunes Egg Hunt | Admission: Free (Kane County residents only) | Location: Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park, 12500 Sand Dune Road, Kanab.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Easter Egg Hunt | Admission: Free | Location: The Resort at Stucki Farms, 5015 S. Cattail Way, Washington City.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Downtown Year Round Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Downtown Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Music
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | River House Band | Admission: Free | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday, starting at 7:30 p.m. | Colbie Caillat | Admission: $45-$75 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Tom Proctor Band | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | Kid & Nic Show | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 5-8 p.m. | Banshee Siren | Admission: Free | Location: Last Chair Saloon, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.
- Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. | Sky Ledesma | Admission: Free | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive #24, St. George.
- Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. | Keepers of the Earth Peace Music Revolution | Admission: $7-$9 | Location: Fox Theatre, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. | Starship featuring Mickey Thomas | Admission: $20-$50 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 8:30-10 p.m. | Thee Rozee | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Trainwreck | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Saturday, 5-9 p.m. | DSU Home Football Game & Tailgate | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie State University, 225 S. University Ave., St. George.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday and Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Hurricane Mountain Bike Festival | Admission: $100 | Location: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Friday and Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. | Zombie Rampage Paintball Hunt | Admission: $20-$25 | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Hurricane Poker Paddle | Admission: $35-$50 | Location: Quail Creek State Park, 472 N. 5300 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Yoga Hike | Admission: $30 | Location: Snow Canyon State Park, 1002 Snow Canyon Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 6:30-8 p.m. | Bowling Pin Shoot | Admission: $7 | Location: Rowdy’s Range, 610 N. Industrial Road, St. George.
