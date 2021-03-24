Bring your body back into balance with training, nutrition at Synergy Massage & Personal Fitness

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — The specialists at Synergy Massage & Personal Fitness combine energy, intention and knowledge to provide a unique wellness experience in a private and comfortable environment.

President and owner Rhonda MacFadzen told St. George News she created Synergy to meld her expertise in massage therapy and personal training for the benefit of clients. The business has since grown to include several wellness specialists, each of whom remains committed to continuing education in their field and keeping up-to-date on the latest techniques and sciences.

“We are here to help people become their best selves,” MacFadzen said. “We all work together; it truly is a synergy. It’s all for the betterment of the person.”

As a certified fitness, post-rehabilitation and nutrition specialist, Terese Schelling works with clients of all ages and activity levels, helping them set realistic goals to create a healthier and more balanced version of themselves. She said many people come to Synergy seeking a more personalized approach to fitness rather than the traditional gym environment.

For people living with a chronic condition like arthritis or osteoporosis, starting a workout program without expert guidance may do more harm than good. Others are hesitant to resume their fitness regimen after an injury or joint replacement surgery. However, Schelling said these are the stages of life when exercising to maintain strength and flexibility is most crucial.

The human body is incredibly resilient. Schelling said that getting active again is possible for most people, but it takes time to build back strength and recover range of motion. Individualized training at Synergy allows clients to bridge the gap between physical therapy or chiropractic care and returning to a workout routine.

Schelling specializes in keeping the body balanced. During the initial consultation, she analyzes a client’s posture and movement patterns to determine what areas need improvement and then builds their personalized training program.

At the beginning, training focuses on core activation and improved coordination, as well as low back and shoulder stabilization. Schelling said clients are encouraged to practice these foundations daily at home. The program incorporates more balance and strengthening exercises as they progress.

“I like to mix it up,” she said. “We use all kinds of tools: BOSU balls, balance boards. Every workout is different.”

Most people visit Synergy twice a week, but Schelling said she allows each client to set the frequency of sessions based on their budget and schedule.

At Synergy, personal trainers work hand-in-hand with massage therapists to help clients attain total-body wellness. Schelling said some clients struggle with exercising due to tightness in certain joints or muscles and benefit greatly from massage therapy. Often, massage therapists relay their findings to Schelling so she can address them in the client’s exercise program.

Schelling said lasting results are best achieved through a combination of exercise and nutrition. Her approach to wellness encourages clients to adopt healthy habits through small, incremental lifestyle changes – whether that’s learning to read grocery labels, incorporating more fiber or fresh food into their diet or adding some extra cardio between training sessions. For clients looking to lose weight, she will recommend an appropriate amount of calories and explain what macronutrients their body needs.

Synergy also offers the Zerona Z6 noninvasive fat loss laser, which Schelling said melts away inches with no side effects or downtime. Using cold-laser technology, excessive fat is emulsified and can be eliminated from stubborn areas like the hips, thighs, bra line, arms, neck and more.

“There are a lot of different things we do to bring about healing and wellness,” she said.

When clients walk into Synergy for the first time, Schelling said they will find a group of specialists that are welcoming, down-to-earth and ready to empower them to reach their wellness goals.

“We want to help people feel their best so they can enjoy their life,” she said. “Combining all of our knowledge together for each client is truly what we do here. We all really care, and we’re passionate about what we do.”

