Region 9 baseball: Desert Hills, Snow Canyon go undefeated in last tuneups

ST. GEORGE — Region 9 teams enter the regional calendar on Tuesday after completing their preseason schedules over the last week.

Here are recaps from the action between March 15-20:

Desert Hills (4-0)

The Thunder swept through weekend play to complete a perfect preseason.

Thursday night, Desert Hills beat Maple Mountain 5-2. All runs were scored in the third inning at Thunder Field. Maple Mountain scored both its runs on an error by left fielder Blake Gubler. Reggie Newby tied the game on a double to right. Jake Bean followed with a two-RBI single in the next at-bat.

Kaden Terry struck out seven in his four innings in the start and allowed the two unearned runs. Payton Gubler finished the final three innings allowing only two hits.

On Friday, Desert Hills topped Parowan 10-2.

Against the Rams, Desert Hills had a 7-0 lead by the third. Reggie Newby drove in four, including a two-run homer. Eric Olsen and Chandler Reber also went deep. On the mound, Olsen kept Parowan off the board in his 4.2 innings of work to start the game. Luke Orchard gave up the lone two runs Parowan scored in the sixth and Justin Judkins threw a scoreless seventh.

On Saturday, a Karson Irvin RBI single gave Desert Hills a walk-off mercy rule over Mountain Crest, 11-1 in the sixth inning. Jackson Turley collected three hits to lead the Thunder. Newby drove in three. Irvin started on the mound and allowed a lone run in four innings.

Against Orem, Desert Hills won 4-1 despite recording only four hits. Cole DeCastro had an RBI triple, the Thunder’s only extra-base hit, and stole home on the second leg of a double steal. Newby threw four shutout innings in the start and Taylor Mosher held Orem at bay until the seventh inning in relief.

Desert Hills improves to 7-0 in pre-region play. The Thunder travel to Dixie on Tuesday.

Canyon View (2-0)

After a share of cancellations and reschedules, the Falcons got a pair of wins under their belts in their last to preseason tuneups.

On Tuesday, a back-and-forth contest with Richfield ended with a come-from-behind walk-off win in the ninth inning. The Falcons took a 7-5 lead into the seventh inning before the Wildcats rallied for three to take the lead. Canyon View tied the game after control issues led to a pair of walks and a pair of passed balls, scoring Brayden Floyd.

Neither team scored in the eighth but Richfield went ahead in the ninth to once again put the Falcons in a do-or-die situation. Holden Miller and Chase Chavez walked before Cameron Chavez drove them in with a double to win the game.

Davin Roundy got the win, throwing three innings in relief and allowing two runs while striking out five.

The next day, the Falcons once again rallied late to top Kanab 6-3 on the road. Canyon View trailed 3-2 entering the sixth but tied it once again on a passed ball. The Falcons built a three-run cushion in the seventh on the backs of a single, two walks and help from two Cowboy errors. Cameron Chavez had another sacrifice fly, as did Tommy English.

Denim Pettit struck out six in 4.1 innings, allowing all three Kanab runs in his start. Jake Garrett pitched the final 2.2 innings and allowed only one hit.

The Falcons improve to 3-3 overall to conclude non-region activities. They host Crimson Cliffs on Tuesday.

Cedar (0-2)

The Reds fell 7-5 to Orem on Friday and 14-4 to Maple Mountain on Saturday. Kolby White contributed three hits for Cedar in the first loss to lead the team and struck out nine over 6.2 innings on the mound. He allowed seven runs, but only one was earned.

Against Maple, White had one of the Reds’ two hits. Maple scored four in the first and third and six in the fourth. Once Cedar was held scoreless in the top of the fifth, the game ended by mercy rule.

Cedar drops to 1-4 on the preseason. The Reds host Snow Canyon on Tuesday.

Crimson Cliffs (2-2)

The Mustangs played a pair of doubleheaders, sweeping the second one to redeem getting swept the day before.

On Friday, Crimson Cliffs fell 9-6 to Juab and 8-3 to Stansbury. The Wasps rallied for five in the top of the seventh to take a 9-3 lead, spearheaded by a Wyatt Payton grand slam. The Stallions scored five across the fifth and sixth innings to stretch out their lead.

On Saturday, the Mustangs got back on track, topping Ridgeline 8-4. Petey Soto hit a two-run homer and had three RBIs in addition to locking it down in 1.1 innings of relief.

Crimson pulled away with a three-run fourth inning that made the score 5-2. Soto drew a bases-loaded walk, as did Jayger Baldwin. AJ Johnson contributed an RBI single.

The Mustangs closed the day with an 8-6 win over Provo capped by a five-run fifth inning. The rally undid a six-run effort by the Dogs in third.

In the fifth, Matt MacArthur reached with a single before Trey Evans and Brexton Starley hit back-to-back doubles. Johnson then recorded an RBI single and Zach Andrus eventually drove him in on a base-loaded hit by pitch.

Jaxon Richey and Jayz Estridge combined for 4.1 innings of shutout baseball to close out the game, striking out 10 and allowing three hits.

Soto homered as well in the second game.

The Mustangs improved to 5-3 on the preseason. They travel to Canyon View on Tuesday.

Dixie (1-1)

The Flyers took their first loss of the season, and 11-5 drop to Jordan on Friday, before getting back on track against Woods Cross on Saturday, 6-4.

Dixie entered the top of the seventh inning of the win tied 4-4. Breiten Oaks led off the final frame with a homer before Luis Acuna scored on a passed ball to build out the cushion.

The Flyers recorded only six hits but drew 11 walks. Greyson Erickson allowed three runs in his 4.1-inning start before Cayson Bell allowed a lone run in 2.2 innings, striking out five.

Dixie sits at 4-1 entering Region 9 play. They host Desert Hills on Tuesday.

Hurricane (0-4)

The Tigers were dealt four straight losses in three days. They lost to Logan 8-5 on Thursday, Park City 11-5 and Wasatch 7-6 on Friday and Park City 12-2 on Saturday.

Against Wasatch, Hurricane tied the game at 6-6 in the seventh before the home team walked it off in the ninth. Grant Scholzen and Josh Wright each collected a pair of hits. Kel Webb allowed six hits in 6.2 innings, but only three were earned.

Hurricane falls to 1-6 overall. The Tigers travel to Pine View on Tuesday.

Pine View (3-1)

The Panthers started off the weekend on a strong note, mercy-ruling Park City 13-3 in six innings on Thursday. Pine View scored eight in the fourth to make it 12-3 but did not cross the winning run until they recorded the second out in the sixth. Park City could not complete the bases-loaded double play off of Bridger DeSpain’s bat, allowing Traton Staheli to score.

Luke Iverson and Hunter Stubbs each recorded three hits. Brock Roundy and Staheli each drove in three. Roundy also threw four innings in the start, striking out six. Of the three runs he allowed, only one was earned. Brady Barney threw two innings of scoreless relief.

On Friday, Pine View’s four-game winning streak to start the season was snapped in the 6-3 fall to Wasatch. The Panthers scored three in the top of the fourth to go up 3-2 before the Wasps scored in each of the next three innings. Staheli struck out six in 3.0 innings in the start.

In the nightcap, the Panthers rallied for five in the sixth inning en route to a 9-6 win over Logan. It turned out the runs were necessary as Logan scored four of their own in the bottom of the inning before both teams went scoreless in the seventh to end the game.

Stubbs drove in three and Brock Roundy had two RBIs. Dylan Becker scored three runs. Brandon Roundy struck out eight in five innings, allowing four hits and two runs.

The Panthers rounded out the weekend with a 6-4 win over Wasatch in the rematch. A three-run third put Pine View ahead 5-0. Stubbs scored on a passed ball and Staheli drove in a run with a double, later scoring on a wild pitch. Tristen Bird hit a home run in the sixth to create some cushion.

Luke Iverson allowed two earned runs in three innings to start and Cade Iverson allowed one earned and one unearned in the final four. The duo combined to allow just five hits.

Pine View finishes the preseason with a 6-1 record. They host Hurricane to start Region 9 play.

Snow Canyon (4-0)

The Warriors continued their dominant ways, recording mercy rules in three of their four contests.

Snow Canyon won its Friday doubleheader by a combined score of 24-1. They started with an 11-1 triumph over Springville, scoring six runs in the bottom of the fifth to walk it off. Landon Frei hit a two-RBI single to cap it. Luke Anderson had a pair of hits including a triple and drove in a pair as well. Cam Terry gave up only four hits in five innings. His only run allowed was a home run.

That night, the Warriors topped Provo 13-0. Isaac Lyon allowed only one hit on the mound, a single to the third batter of the game. Snow Canyon scored seven in the bottom of the first on five hits and two walks. Mayze Mosher drove in four in the game and he and Frei both hit home runs.

The only close game came on Saturday, a 5-4 win over Stansbury. Snow Canyon trailed 4-1 entering the bottom of the seventh but rallied for four. Mosher capped the rally with a walk-off sac fly to score Frei. The Warriors drew three walks and a hit by pitch to score four runs after a leadoff double by Carston Herman.

They got back to their winning ways in the last Saturday game, one-hitting Ridgeline and scoring 10 to win in five innings. Lyon drew the walk-off walk to cap a three-run fifth. Josh Akins allowed the lone hit, a single, in his four innings before Anderson struck out the side in the fifth.

The Warriors improve to 8-0 on the preseason. They travel to Cedar on Tuesday.



