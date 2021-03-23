Region 9 softball: Teams load schedules ahead of region play

ST. GEORGE — Region 9 softball clubs scrambled to complete as many preseason games as possible, making up for poor weather in the past week as the regional schedule approaches on Tuesday.

Many teams played tripleheaders, one even played four in a single day as they tried to figure out lineups, positions and strategies before the head-to-head contests begin.

Here are recaps from the action between March 15 and March 20 as teams tried to get up to speed:

Pine View (4-2)

The Panthers got on track after a tough stretch to begin the preseason. Pine View had the tying run up in a 12-9 loss to Enterprise on Wednesday before going on a four-game winning streak over the week.

The Panthers scored six runs in both the first and second innings on Friday against American Fork, propelling them to a 15-6 win. Chaisley Milne and Mairen Maclellan each had three hits to lead the team and Maclellan had three RBIs. Audrey Lester survived allowing three home runs in her five innings of work, partially by allowing only three other hits.

They then routed Delta 19-0. Milne drove in four and Lexie Tueller drove in three. Kaytlyne Hunt recorded three of Pine View’s 14 hits. They scored eight in the second to pull away, 10-0 at that point.

Jaylyn Reeves allowed only six base runners in her five innings of work, allowing two hits, a walk and hitting two. The sixth reached on an error. Reeves struck out five.

Pine View followed that with a 15-13 topple of Bonneville. The Lakers scored eight in the fifth to go up 13-8, but Pine View rallied for three in the sixth and four in the seventh. The Panthers tallied six singles in eight at-bats to start the seventh, capped by a single by Hunt to give them the lead. Maclellan contributed three RBIs.

The Panthers carried the win streak into Saturday, topping Kanab 15-5. Pine View scored 10 in the third on seven hits, two walks and a hit by pitch. Maclellan drove in six runs including a three-run homer. Hunt hit a single in the fifth to score Edwards and clinch the walk-off mercy rule.

The streak was snapped in the second game of the doubleheader in a 5-0 loss to South Summit. The Panthers mustered only two hits and only five total base runners. Lester struck out seven in six innings.

Pine View sits at 4-4 entering the regular season. The Panthers host Hurricane on Tuesday.

Canyon View (6-1)

The Falcons made up for a first week lost to weather in a seven-game blitz in week two, the most of any Region 9 team.

It started with a friendly, cross-town rival Cedar on Wednesday, a 19-3 rout of the Reds. Erin Robinson recorded four doubles from the leadoff spot, driving in three and scoring three. Kamryn Allen, Tatum Millett and Sidney Webster all went deep. Laynee Anzalone pitched four innings allowing five hits and three unearned runs. The Falcons poured on eight runs in the fifth to secure the mercy rule.

On Thursday, the Falcons rallied late against Payson to pull off the walk-off victory, 6-5. The Lions led 4-1 entering the fifth inning. The Falcons clawed one back in the fifth and two in the sixth. Down one in the bottom of the seventh, they recorded three straight singles to load the bases before striking out twice. Down to their last strike, Millett singled up the middle to score the tying and winning runs.

The Falcons’ lone loss came Saturday against Aquinas out of San Bernardino, California, a 10-4 final. Aquinas scored nine runs between the third and fourth innings. Allen hit another homer. Payton Lister threw 2.2 innings of shutout relief, allowing only two hits.

Canyon View responded by winning the last two Friday games by a combined score of 30-2. They overran Millard 17-0 and Blackfoot out of Idaho 13-2.

The Falcons scored six in the first inning before exploding for 11 in the second against Millard. Anzalone struck out five over two innings and Kenlee Clove pitched a scoreless third to secure the win.

Against Blackfoot, Canyon View scored four in the second, five in the third and four in the fourth. Anzalone, Clove and Gleave each hit doubles and Allen hit another homer. Lister allowed only four hits in her complete game.

On Saturday, opponents did have a much better time against Canyon View. The Falcons topped Duchesne 13-0 and Beaver 22-6.

Lister allowed a lone hit against Duchesne, a double. She struck out four in five innings. Anzalone drove in four runs and Allen had three hits.

Allen collected six RBIs against Beaver, including a three-run homer. Each player in the Canyon View lineup collected a hit and seven had multiple. Hallie Potter drove in four.

The Falcons sit at 6-1 as Region 9 play begins. They host Crimson Cliffs on Tuesday.

Cedar (2-3)

The Reds also lost their opening week due to weather. The contest against Canyon View was their first of the season. They started with a pair of losses before finishing out the week on a high note.

Kaylee Anderson and Kodi Nelson each had two hits for Cedar against the Falcons but not much else went right. Nelson had the team’s lone two RBIs. Sydney Meek pitched all five innings allowing 19 runs, 13 of which were earned.

On Thursday, Cedar fell 11-1 to Manti. Nelson scored the only run for the Reds.

The Reds got in the win column on Friday, steamrolling Logan 17-0 on the strength of 14 first inning runs. Madi Meisner and Kaydee Anderson each had three hits in the three inning contest. The two, along with Haylee Campbell, each scored three runs. Meisner and Meek each hit doubles.

On Saturday, Beaver outlasted the Reds 9-8. Cedar scored six runs in the third to go up 8-3 but the Beavers chipped away late before walking off in the seventh.

In the second game of the doubleheader, the Reds topped Millard 15-12. Amryn Tom and Anderson each recorded four hits. Nelson hit a homer. Peyton Neagele threw all six innings for Cedar, striking out three.

The Reds sit at 2-3 entering Region 9 play. They host Snow Canyon on Tuesday.

Crimson Cliffs (5-0)

Only one team kept the Mustangs in single digits over the course of the week and no team scored more than five runs against them. In the five games Crimson Cliffs played, they outscored opponents 73-11.

In a Friday tripleheader, the Mustangs topped Morgan 13-3, Park City 23-2 and Altamont 24-5. Afton Roberts drove in five and Emma Shakespeare drove in three against Morgan. Each had three hits. Malia Davis allowed an unearned run in three innings of work and McKenna Cahoon allowed two in two innings.

Against Park City, the Mustangs scored 14 in the first inning. Shakespeare had six RBIs on the backs of two home runs. Ellie Herd struck out six in three innings before the mercy rule went into effect.

It was the same story against Altamont, as Crimson posted 13 in the top half of the first. Altamont responded with five but the Mustangs did not slow down with the bats, scoring seven in the second. Crimson drew 21 walks and knocked 10 hits, but only three went for extra bases. Kya Burningham had a double and a triple and drove in three.

On Saturday, Emery stifled the Crimson Cliffs offense but could not get the bats going themselves in a 3-1 loss. Ashten Taylor recorded three of Crimson’s nine hits but did not contribute to scoring. A Paisley Lantz two-run homer in the second made the difference. Herd allowed seven hits in four innings but spread them out enough to allow the lone run. Davis pitched three innings of shutout relief.

Crimson finished the week with a 10-0 win over Richfield. Herd, Roberts and Shakespeare each contributed two hits from the No. 2 through 4 spots in the lineup. Hallee Tebbs scored three runs as a courtesy runner for Davis, who pitched all five innings.

Crimson enters Region 9 play at 9-2. They travel to Canyon View on Tuesday.

Desert Hills (1-3)

The Thunder struggled through a tough week, suffering three double-digit losses and having to battle for their lone win.

Desert Hills’ victory came in come-from-behind fashion against Union on Friday. After the majority of the game was played with a 2-2 score, Union rallied for four in the top of the sixth and seventh innings. The Thunder answered with four of their own in the bottom of the seventh to send the game to extras. Desert Hills walked it off in the eighth, driving in the placed runner on a bunt and an error. Laci Jones drove in five runs including a three-run homer.

The Thunder also fell on Friday 16-0 to Spanish Fork and two games on Saturday, 13-2 to Uintah and 11-1 to Payson.

Desert Hills enters Region 9 play 3-5. Desert Hills travels to Dixie on Tuesday.

Dixie (3-2)

The Flyers swept a Friday tripleheader, scoring at least 10 runs in each, before being swept in a Saturday doubleheader, allowing at least 12 in each.

Dixie beat Skyline out of Idaho Falls, Idaho 16-4 despite tallying only two hits. Chloe Ellison and Debra Tofi each hit doubles. The Flyers drew 12 walks, including three each by Elle Anderson and Serenity Amato. Tofi also pitched all five innings, striking out seven and allowing six hits.

The Flyers beat North Summit 16-0 in the same fashion. They once again recorded only six hits and benefited from five walks issued in three innings. Dixie scored 10 runs in the first. Ellison allowed no hits on the mound in three innings before mercy was called.

Finally, Dixie beat Parowan 10-7. Kylee Terrell recorded three hits of the team’s 14. Jamelle Mullins hit a homer. Ellison drove in a pair. Tofi allowed 11 hits in seven innings on the mound.

The Flyers then fell to Lone Peak 13-3 and Orem 12-2 on Saturday.

The Flyers stand at 3-4 entering region play. They host Desert Hills on Tuesday.

Hurricane (2-2)

In four games in Moab, the Tigers split.

They fell victim to Enterprise in comeback fashion. Hurricane went up 6-4 in the top of the fifth and final inning before the Wolves rallied for three for the walk-off.

Hurricane then used a seven-run first inning and a four-run fourth to top San Juan. Riley Fox recorded three hits and Emma Patterson and Annie Hutchings each drove in a pair of runs from the No. 8 and No. 9 spots in the lineup. Hutchings struck out eight in four innings on the mound.

Then, Grand County stifled the Tigers’ offense, winning 3-1. Chantell Pearson drove in the lone run on a triple in the second. She also struck out eight in four innings but allowed three runs, only one of which was earned, in the loss.

The Tigers closed the week with a 14-2 triumph over Juab. The Tigers scored nine in the top of the fifth to force a mercy rule situation and held the Wasps scoreless in the bottom half to secure the win. Fox once again posted a three-hit effort to pair with three RBIs. Kaitlyn Rasmussen also drove in three. Pearson struck out four over five innings on the mound.

Hurricane sits at 2-3 entering the regular season. They play at Pine View on Tuesday.

Snow Canyon (3-1)

The Warriors topped Payson 10-0 on Friday before going 2-1 on Saturday.

Jenna Thorkelson allowed a lone hit on the mound, a double, and struck out six in five innings of work. Snow Canyon backed that performance by slugging four homers, one each from Syd McCaul, Kenna Staheli, Kambrie Stuart and Jael Wilde. Stuart and Tyler Mooring collected three hits each.

The Warriors followed that with a 9-6 win over Uintah to start Saturday. The Warriors scored in all five innings and hit five home runs to stave off a Uintah offense that never let them pull away. Mooring again put together a three-hit game, driving in two and scoring two on two homers. Emma Bingham, Erin Gunn and Wilde all also went deep. Mooring allowed six runs on eight hits in five innings on the mound.

The lone loss of the week came in Saturday’s second game, a 4-2 drop to Spanish Fork. Both teams scored two in the fourth, but Spanish Fork added a security run in both the sixth and seventh that the Warriors couldn’t respond to. Snow Canyon recorded only four hits.

They got back on track in the finale, however. Snow Canyon routed Union 20-0. Bingham and Wilde went deep and Thorkelson allowed only two runners in the three-inning contest.

Snow Canyon, 6-4, travels to Cedar on Tuesday.

