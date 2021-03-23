3-year-old boy dies in vehicle rollover north of Kanab

Stock image | Image by Barbol88, iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE —A 3-year-old died Sunday after the four-wheel-drive vehicle he was riding in rolled in the Hog Canyon area just north of Kanab.

According to a press release issued by the Kane County Sherriff’s Office, on Sunday, Thomas Clarkson, 3, was riding in a four-wheel-drive vehicle with his parents and four siblings. While climbing a steep trail in the Hog Canyon Trail area in Kane County just north of Kanab, the vehicle rolled, killing the 3-year-old boy, the release states.

The child’s parents and four siblings suffered minor injuries, and according to the statement, they were treated at the scene and released. Kane County Sheriff’s Office, Kane County EMT responders, Kanab Fire Department and Classic Air Medical responded to the scene. The release ended by expressing condolences to the Clarkson family.

The Hog Canyon off-road-vehicle trails navigate steep inclines, rocky surfaces, narrow passages and deep sand and are suitable for four-wheel-drive vehicles, ATVs, UTVs, dirt bikes and other off-highway vehicles, according to information listed on the Bureau of Land Management’s website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.