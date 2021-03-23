1943 – March 12, 2021

Berzaida Reyes left this world in Washington, Utah, to be with her adored Mami on March 12, 2021. She was one of eight and the fourth child born in 1943 to Juanita Pena in Collores, Humacao, Puerto Rico. Betty, aka Betty Boop, Ms. Hollywood, Betun, Mami, Grandma, and Great Grandma, lived in the NorCal Bay Area. Betty is survived by her two sons, Daniel and Israel; granddaughter Misty; grandsons Israel, Jr and Jacob; great-grandchildren Jocelyn Elaine, Zedekiah Gabriel, Emersyn Grace and Ezeqiel. Her surviving siblings are Olga Iris, Ivy, Edith Senet, Isander, Anibal, Milagros and Abigail.

Betty grew up in The Bronx, New York, and in the mid-1960s worked in a hat factory and medical lab. In her mid-20s, with her young boys in tow, she left New York and began her journey to Puerto Rico, and ultimately settled in California. Betty was unique in many ways, and though her memory failed at the end, she could recite details others could not. She loved to laugh, dance and listen to all Spanish music; some favorites were salsa, merengue and bolero. Besides music and dancing, her favorite pastime was being with her family, playing dominoes and a fierce card game of Thirty-one. One of her greatest attributes was her ability to smile regardless of her situation, and though a simple woman, her loved abounds on all her survivors.

Betty was loved and forever remembered; she will be greatly missed by her rambunctious family and friends. Rest in innocence, Betty.

