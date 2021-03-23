March 14, 1937 – March 18, 2021

Arley Forrest Phillips, 84, passed away, peacefully, on March 18, 2021, of COVID-19. Arley was born March 14, 1937, in Lamar, Arkansas, to William Sinclair Phillips and Nona Irene Crotts, Arley married Beverly Elizabeth Reenan, on Nov. 17, 1960, in Belleville, Illinois. Arley and Beverly were sealed for time and eternity, in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Washington DC temple on July 26, 1983.

Arley lived in Arkansas, until age 11, at which time he moved to Illinois, where he graduated high school. After high school, Arley enlisted in the Army, and served as a tank commander, while stationed in Germany. Upon his return, Arley moved to the St. Louis, Missouri area. Arley worked for over 40 years as a machinist and can maker, with an aluminum can factory. After Arley’s retirement, he and his wife moved and retired in St. George, Utah, in 1998. Arley, again went back to work as a Walmart door greeter, because he enjoyed the social aspect of it.

Arley has always enjoyed traveling, his entire life! He had been to around 45 states and numerous countries. Arley enjoyed playing card games, such as Hearts, and he loved going to the movies. He also had a tremendous love for his dogs.

Arley is preceded in death by both of his parents, his brother Walter Franklin Phillips, and his son, David Lawrence Phillips.

Arley is survived by his wife, Beverly, his half siblings, Susan, Laura, and Michael. He is survived by his children, Ruth Ann (Jim) Barlow, David Wayne Phillips, and Christine Rena Phillips. Arley is also survived by his grandchildren, Elizabeth (Michael) LaCasse, Robert (Amanda) Bishop, Rachael (Jason) Barton, Katherine Phillips, and Izabella Phillips. Arley is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Ryder, Cambria, Grayson, Amber, Mikayla, Nikolas and Jason.

Funeral services will be on Thursday, March 25, 2021, 11 a.m., at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff Street, St George, Utah with a viewing before the service from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Tonaquint Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to view the funeral service online. Please click on the link below: webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/50543.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.