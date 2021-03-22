May 31, 1938 – March 18, 2021

Our sweet mother, wife, and grandmother Vivian Joan Holyoak passed away on March 18, 2021, after a short battle with cancer.

She was born on May 31, 1938, in Baker, Oregon, to Verl and Ruth Larson Van Leuven. They lived in Baker until 1942, then they moved to Provo where she met and married Val Matheson Holyoak on Aug. 17, 1956, in the Salt Lake Temple. They moved to St. George in 1963 where she raised her family. She worked several jobs from babysitting to sewing, but her favorite was working at Lin’s Market. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she held callings; as the Primary president, Primary teacher, visiting teaching and the achievement day girls and several others. She loved working with the girls.

She loved the ladies in her card club that meet every month (for over 40 years) and the ladies that meet on Thursdays to have lunch and play games. She was so sad when she didn’t have the strength to go with them anymore. She loved to crochet, knit and make greeting cards. She loved when the family gathered and grandkids came around. She hated to wear socks and could take them off with her toes.

Vivian is survived by her husband of almost 65 years, Val of St. George, children; Randy (Tamara) of St. George, Carrie Thomas (Jim) of St. George, Brett (Angela) of Richfield, eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Ross (Sharon) Van Leuven, of Orem, Carl (Margaret) Van Leuven of Provo, and Keith (Shirley) Van Leuven of Salem. She is proceeded in death by her parents, father, and mother-in-law, Glen, and Grace Holyoak, sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Ronald Stubbs, and a grandson, Taylor Thomas.

The funeral service is on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. A viewing is on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at the Mortuary. Interment is on March 24 after the service at the Tonaquint Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to view the funeral service online. Please click on the link webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/50617

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454.