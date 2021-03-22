Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Written by or for St. George News
March 22, 2021
Protesters gather to demand an end to Utah's mask mandate in Town Square Park in St. George, Utah, March 20, 2021 | Photo by Megan Webber, St. George News.

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, March 20-21.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

Hurricane Police seek information on fatal hit and run 

In this file photo from November 2020, a Hurricane Police patrol truck is hit in a crash on State Street, Hurricane, Utah | Photo by Ron Chaffin, St. George News

HURRICANE — Police are seeking information on a hit-and-run that occurred near 500 N. State Street in Hurricane around 1:18 a.m. Sunday.

Read complete story here.

Downed skydiver, driver suffering stroke on I-15 among multiple emergency calls in Mesquite

Stock image of a Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle | Photo by Flickr, St. George News,

ST. GEORGE — Mesquite Fire crews had non-stop calls on Friday – including two critical incidents involving a downed skydiver with multiple fractures, followed by a motorist who suffered a severe stroke on Interstate 15 who was helped quickly by several Nevada Highway Patrol troopers and two critical care paramedics.

Read complete story here.

Group of 25 anti-mandate protesters march in Downtown St. George, burn masks

Gatherers make signs and burn masks in Town Square Park in St. George, Utah, March 20, 2021 | Photo by Megan Webber, St. George News.

ST. GEORGE — A gathering of about 25 people marched along Main Street in St. George on Saturday to encourage the Utah government to end the statewide mask mandate. 

Read complete story here.

Early season care tips to revive your lawn as winter turns to spring

A fall lawn, date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of Melinda Myers, St. George News

FEATURE —As winter gives way to spring take a walk around the yard. Check the lawn for damage and provide a bit of early season care to help it recover from winter.

Read complete story here.

Harmons, other grocers and retailers will still require masks after statewide mandate ends

The masks-required sign outside of the entrance to the Harmon’s grocery store in St. George, Utah, March 19, 2021 | Photo by Mori Kessler. St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Though Utah’s statewide mask mandate is set to lift on April 10, Utah-based grocer Harmons will continue to require employees and patrons to wear face masks. They aren’t alone in this move, as other grocery store and retail chains have announced they will do the same.

Read complete story here.

The top five honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories below.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Press releases and news tips may be sent to [email protected].

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!