Driver rolls Jeep after swerving to miss another vehicle merging on I-15, police say

CEDAR CITY — A driver swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle on Interstate 15 on Monday evening, causing a rollover crash, according to police.

The incident occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. on northbound I-15, just north of the Kanarraville rest area at mile marker 44.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Ryan Bauer said a vehicle had just exited the rest area heading north. As it entered the merging lane onto I-15, it cut off an older model white Jeep Cherokee that was already traveling in that lane, he said.

“They had to make an evasive maneuver,” Bauer said of the Jeep driver.

The Jeep ended up swerving across the roadway until it left the road on the left side, where it hit a dirt berm and rolled at least once before coming to rest on its wheels atop the hill, pointing in nearly the opposite direction from which it had been traveling.

Responders needed to use hydraulic tools to extricate the male driver from the Jeep. He was later transported by ambulance to Cedar City Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Bauer said the man’s injuries did not appear to be serious.

He said he wasn’t sure if any citations would be issued. The other driver involved did stop and remain at the scene, he said.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

