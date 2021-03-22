April 20, 1949 – March 19, 2021

David Hafen, 71, peacefully passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, surrounded by his wife and children after suffering four years with multiple myeloma cancer. He was born April 20, 1949, in St. George, Utah, to Weston and Fern McArthur Hafen. He married Jalinda Bowler on Oct. 15, 1970, in St. George Temple.

He was raised in Ivins, Utah, and lived there his whole life except for the two years he served a mission in Sydney, Australia. He started out working in construction. He was always helping others and built his own home and homes for his sisters, his children, and a niece and nephew. He loved to see things grow – whether plants or animals, which led to his love of farming. That was his lifelong occupation. He used to tell his grandkids that he just liked to play in his sandbox. In his younger years, he liked to collect coins. He loved to play card and board games – especially Rook, Clue and Checkers. He loved to eat ice cream right out of the tub and peaches right from the jar while sitting in his lazy boy. He always had a kid or grandkid on his lap to share with.

He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings – as scoutmaster, Elders Quorum president, in two bishoprics as a counselor and as a Primary teacher.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jalinda Hafen; children – Jeff (Bekki), Jayma Dennett (Troy), Kelvin (Angie), Lonnie (Jessica); 20 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; sisters, Ada, Emma, Rebecca and Debbie; brothers, Don, Wilford and Mac. He is preceded in death by his parents, his son Kyle, sister Joanne, and brothers, Charlie and infant brother.

Funeral services will be Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Ivins Center Street Chapel, 55 N. Main. There will be a viewing Friday, March 26, 2021, from 5-7 pm at Spilsbury Mortuary and on Saturday morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Center Street Chapel. Interment will take place in the Ivins City Cemetery.

