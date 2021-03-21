Spring Fest Easter celebration returns to Dixie State with egg hunts for all age levels

A family poses with the Easter bunny at a past Spring Fest event at Dixie State University in St. George, Utah. Date not specified | Photo courtesy of the Dixie State Alumni Association, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Easter Bunny was hard to find last year with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, but he will be hippity-hopping into town for Spring Fest on April 1.

Dixie State University will host its annual springtime celebration on campus the Thursday before Easter and the community is welcome to attend. Because the event did not happen last year due to the virus, there will be extra prizes and opportunities for all ages at this year’s event.

“A couple of things make this year different,” Dixie State director of university events and promotions Megan Church told St. George News. “We did not have the egg hunt last year, so this is the year we’re coming back. We’re coming back with some extra opportunities for our community, for our students, for anyone who wants to have a good time.”

Spring Fest will begin at 5 p.m. with food trucks, music and games across campus, including a duck pond, bag decorating and the chance to create your own chocolate bunny.

At 6 p.m., the free children’s egg hunt will start at the fountain in the center of campus for kids between the ages of 0-15. At 7 p.m., community members over the age of 16 can participate in a Golden Egg Hunt for the chance to win prizes ranging from candy to an AirPod switch. The Golden Egg challenge costs $15.

Participants must pre-register online for both egg hunts for contact tracing. Masks and social distancing are required except for children under the age of 2. Egg-hunters should wear good tennis shoes and bring Easter baskets to fill with eggs, Church said.

There is no limit on how many people will be able to attend the event and there will be more than 5,000 eggs hidden around campus. Church said the event will provide opportunities for everyone, including kids who may be too old for a traditional egg hunt but are still looking for something fun to do.

“This is a great opportunity for campus families and community families to come out and celebrate together,” she said. “The goal of the challenge is it’s new and it’s fun and it’s not something that I’ve really seen before, and I think that’ll be fun. It’s exciting and we love providing those opportunities for people to come out.”

To register for the egg hunts and find more information including a campus map, visit the event’s website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.