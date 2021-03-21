Cedar City officials see new car wash as something to quack about

CEDAR CITY — A new automated car wash is coming to Cedar City. Quick Quack company officials joined civic leaders for the ceremonial groundbreaking Friday.

Kristen Jensen, assistant area marketing leader for Quick Quack, said the Cedar City location will be the company’s 33rd in Utah but the first one in the lower part of the state.

“We’re really excited to be branching out into Southern Utah,” she said.

Four additional Southern Utah locations — two in St. George and one each in Hurricane and Washington City — are expected to be built in the near future, company officials said during the event.

The California-based chain, which started operating in Sacramento in 2004, now has around 100 locations spread across five states: California, Utah, Colorado, Arizona and Texas.

Jensen said the company, whose mission is to be “fast, clean and loved everywhere,” is looking forward to being part of the Cedar City community.

“We’re a very kind company,” Jensen said as she talked about various outreach efforts and initiatives that Quick Quack conducts in order to raise money for worthy causes and individuals in need.

“We care about the community and we’re excited to be in here, in part to make a difference in your community,” she added.

According to information provided by Quick Quack, the company also prides itself on being eco-friendly, using filtering systems to reclaim the water used during car wash operations. It also uses soaps and cleansers that are biodegradable and non-toxic and was the first car wash company in Sacramento to be certified as sustainable.

Cedar City Mayor Maile Wilson-Edwards said she was excited to hear about that aspect, especially during this time of drought.

“There’s nothing better than a car wash that recycles water so that it is still here for our residents,” she said.

“This is truly a great partnership and a great business to come to our community,” the mayor added. “We just welcome you and are thrilled with this, and we’ll be even more excited come late summer when we’re here for the ribbon-cutting and grand opening.”

Also giving brief remarks during the ceremony were Chris McCormick, director of the Cedar City Area Chamber of Commerce, and economic development director Danny Stewart.

“Cedar City is a very clean town, but having another car wash is not a bad thing because my car is very dirty right now,” McCormick said as he welcomed those in attendance.

Added Stewart: “Quick Quack might enjoy that we get just enough rain to wet the cars, and then the breeze kicks the dirt up to make them dirty. So they should do just fine here.”

Following their short speeches, the civic leaders joined Quick Quack officials and company mascot Quackals in donning hard hats and picking up ceremonial shovels with which to turn over some dirt to symbolize the start of the project.

Around 25 people attended Friday’s groundbreaking event, which was sponsored by the Cedar City Area Chamber of Commerce.

Quick Quack Car Wash will be located at 1371 S. Providence Center Dr. in Cedar City. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of the summer.

