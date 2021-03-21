Hurricane Police seek information on fatal hit and run

HURRICANE — Police are seeking information on a hit-and-run that occurred near 500 N. State Street in Hurricane around 1:18 a.m. Sunday.

“Dispatch informed officers that a male was in the roadway acting strangely and had almost been hit by a vehicle,” the report said. “At 1:21 a.m., while the officers were still responding to the scene, the male was hit by a car.”

The man, who was later identified as a 22-year-old Hurricane resident, received life-saving measures before being taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

According to the report, the man was hit by “a light color truck or full-size SUV.” Police alleged that the vehicle continued south on State Street.

Anyone with information on the incident are encouraged to call Hurricane Police dispatch at 435-627-4999.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.