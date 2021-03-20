Lagoon Amusement Park reopens, keeps safety protocols in place

The Cannibal roller coaster at Lagoon Amusement Park in Farmington, Utah, in an undated 2020 photo | Photo courtesy of Lagoon Amusement Park, St. George News

FARMINGTON, Utah — Lagoon Amusement Park, a theme park destination up north for many in Southern Utah, reopened Saturday with expanded hours and a few of the same health safety guidelines implemented last year.

“We’ve been preparing for this day since the day we closed on Halloween last year,” Lagoon’s director of special events, Julie Freed, told Fox13Now. “We’ve been getting ready all winter long. We’ve been working really hard, and I think everybody is ready to get outside and have some fun.”

The early opening comes after a year of fewer visitors and a delayed start to the season due to the pandemic.

“Not being able to open last year on time was devastating,” Freed added.

She said the park saw a 78% decrease in visitation during the 2020 season, as well as a decline in annual season passport holders from the prior year.

Visitors can expect to see a few of the same health safety protocols carried over from last year.

“Social distancing is the name of the game,” Freed added. “We have social distance markers throughout the entire park.”

“We won’t change anything without first working with our partners at the health department,” Freed said.

Lagoon has also done away with the reservation system they implemented last year to help limit park capacity.

