Region 9 girls golf: Pine View wins for 2nd week in a row

CEDAR CITY — The Pine View Panthers won their second Region 9 girls golf match in as many weeks at Cedar Ridge Golf Course Thursday afternoon.

Led by Halie Wieland and Katie Owen, who each posted a score of 45 to tie for third place overall, the Panthers top four golfers posted a total score of 184, seven strokes ahead of runner-up Desert Hills, which finished at 191.

Ellie Johnson of Hurricane had the best score of the afternoon, shooting a 3-over-par 39 on the course’s front nine. Coming in second place overall with a score of 40 was Annabelle Millard of Dixie.

Tying for fifth place overall were Skyeli Millward of Pine View and Raelee Johnson of Cedar, who each shot 46.

Teammates Rylee Payne and Savannah Ranson of Desert Hills each scored 47 to tie for seventh.

That was followed by a four-way tie for places 9 through 12, as Snow Canyon’s Kamree Findley shot a 48 on her 18th birthday, with Lily Barnes of Cedar, Katelyn Leavitt of Pine View and Brooklyn Rhodes of Desert Hills all matching that same score.

“We haven’t quite hit our stride yet,” Desert Hills head coach Todd Meyer said. “Pine View’s the team to beat, obviously, but I think we are as good as they are. We just have to play better.”

After the first two weeks of nine-hole matches, region play shifts to full 18-hole rounds each week, starting at Green Springs Golf Course in Washington City next Thursday.

Region 9 team scores, Cedar Ridge, March 18 (9 holes)

Pine View 184 Desert Hills 191 Dixie 195 Cedar 206 Snow Canyon 215 Hurricane 219 Crimson Cliffs 220 Canyon View 262

