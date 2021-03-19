Kimmi (Kim) Jeanette Williams

July 18, 1959 – March 14, 2021

Kim Williams, 61, left this world on March 14, 2021. She was born on July 18, 1959 and raised in Concord, California.

At the age of 14, she got baptized and became a convert to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She married Paul Colwill on Nov. 22, 1986. Together they have two children: Alex born in 1987, and Lauren, born in 1990.

Kim was a volunteer for the Boy Scouts of America troop in Morgan Hill for many years through the LDS church. She was known as a lover of any and all animals. She volunteered for the Humane Society Silicon Valley, in Milpitas, W.E.R.C. in Morgan Hill, SPCA in Monterey, and also Jasper Ridge Farm, in Woodside.

Kim is survived by her mother, Doris Beshears, of California; ex-husband, Paul Colwill, of California; son, Alex Colwill, of Utah; daughter, Lauren Williams and son-in-law, Eddie Williams, of California. Funeral Service will be held Monday, March 22, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd, St. George, Utah. A visitation will be held from 9–9:45 am, prior to services. Interment will be in the Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 So. Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah, following the services.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.