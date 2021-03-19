Nov. 9, 1948 – March 17, 2021

Kenneth Boyce Orgill, 72, passed away unexpectedly on March 17, 2021, in St. George, Utah. He was born Nov. 9, 1948 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Violet May Webster and Weston Samuel Orgill.

Kenny moved to St. George in 1992 and worked for several years at Dixie Metal Recycling. He was very passionate about recycling and would be frustrated if a niece or nephew threw away something that should have been recycled. Most recently, Kenny loved going to “work” at RISE and participating in the different activities and making friends. Randy Keele was one of his very special friends. Kenny made friends wherever he went.

Staying home during the pandemic was not something that he enjoyed and he pestered Dolly to no end. Kenny loved going to the movies, bowling and miniature golfing. At home, he liked puzzles, crossword puzzles, word searches and recently comic books. He loved eating just about everything, but pizza was definitely his favorite. Kenny thought the best part of eating out was using a coupon and he enjoyed collecting those. Kenny loved Christmas Music, John Wayne, Elvis, JFK, the American Flag, Bald Eagles, Wolves, Looney Tunes, Utah Utes, Denver Broncos, Mickey Mouse, Spiderman and Captain America.

Kenny participated in Scouts and the Special Olympics and loved showing everyone his medals, trophies and certificates.

Singing the Hymns was Kenny’s favorite part of Sacrament Meeting and had his own hymn book he carried with him. He attended the Green Valley Second Ward and loved to visit with everyone there. Kenny was a perfect soul in the pre-mortal life, unspotted here, and we can’t wait to meet the perfected man he is now.

Kenny is survived by his siblings, Clarissa (Edward) Anderson, Dolly Jean Martha Lee Orgill, and brothers in law David Sparks and C Grant Sherratt. His nieces and nephews, Jennifer, Kimi, Emma, Heather, Jeromey, Erica, Chuck and Leslie (and spouses) very much loved their “little brother”, Troublemaker and Uncle Ken Ken, as well as numerous great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. Kenny and his great-nephew Zac had a special bond and friendship.

He was preceded in death by his parents; best friend and big brother, Vern Weston Orgill; little sisters, Blanche May Sparks and Violet Ann Mae Sherratt; and nephew Jeffery Calvin Sparks.

The family would like to thank Scott Miles for his decades of care and service, the emergency department staff at St. George Regional Hospital and the loving and caring staff at Rise.

In lieu of flowers please donate to either Rise or the Special Olympics in his name. https://riseservicesinc.org/donate-now/ or https://support.specialolympics.org

A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 1 p.m., St. George City Cemetery, 700 East & 100 South.

