Sept. 26, 1994 – March 6, 2021

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Coral Ates Otero in the early morning hours of March 6, 2021. Coral was born on Sept. 26, 1994 at 11:12 PM to parents Brent Wayne Burr and Seval Erika Burr.

She moved around from Salt Lake City to Southern California before eventually spending most of her teenage years in Cedar City, Utah. It was there that she met and dated Derek Walter Otero, whom she married on Aug. 9, 2014. Together the two of them have two beautiful baby boys Titus Barrett Otero, 6, and Julius Wayne Otero, 2.

The young family has spent the past seven years traveling, exploring, and loving together through various parts of Nevada and Utah before recently buying a house and settling down together in Logandale, Nevada.

Coral was a lively, spunky young soul with a drive to accomplish anything she set her mind to. She had ever-evolving goals for herself that she worked endlessly to reach in order to provide a better life for herself and her family. Anybody who knew her spoke only of her kindness, selflessness and ability to make anybody feel welcome.

As a stay-at-home mother, she devoted herself to her children and spent her days improving both herself and her boys, whom she was raising to be just as well rounded, loving and kind as herself. She supported her husband through his work endeavors and cheered on any career moves he decided to make. Through all this, Coral never lost sight of her own goals and planned to pursue a higher education of her own as well.

Coral loved to listen to music at every point of the day and would often be found binging the next new TV show. She was an avid believer in astrology and had a love for learning and connecting with others. Ever the social butterfly, Coral could make friends wherever she went and often was the loudest person in a room. She had a talent for making everyone feel truly needed.

Coral will be missed for her bright laugh, her ability to light up a room and her massive heart. She is survived by her husband, parents, sisters, children and many more. All of whom will remember her lovingly by her best and worst attributes, because all of them made her the woman she was.

Viewing services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 2555 N. St Joseph St., Logandale, Nevada on Friday, March 26, 2021 9:30-10:30 am, with Funeral Services held at 11 a.m. and Interment following at the Logandale Cemetery, 3228 Lyman Ave. Logandale, Nevada. Services will be livestreamed at the Coral Ates Otero Memorial Facebook Group.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their guest book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com.