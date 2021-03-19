What’s on the Menu: Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream | Sponsored by Camping World

ST. GEORGE — Whether you’re trudging through snow or sweltering on a sunny day, it’s always a good time for ice cream.

With that in mind, “What’s on the Menu” host Sheldon Demke brought his buddy Dan Bringhurst to sample some delicious creamy goodness at Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream in St. George.

Join Sheldon and Dan for some creamy delights at Handel’s on episode 80 of “What’s on the Menu” in the media player above.

All of Handel’s 48 flavors, which include butter pecan, cherry vanilla and mint chocolate chip, are made fresh daily in the store and at every location nationwide since 1945.

“You’ve got to keep checking back, because each flavor keeps getting better,” Demke said.

To start the sampling, the duo dug into a couple of Handel’s Hurricanes – thick, chunky and delicious. Eaten with a spoon, they combine soft-serve vanilla ice cream with virtually any choice of fixings. Bringhurst chose the caramel cone crunch, while Demke opted for the strawberry cheesecake chunk.

Evoking childhood memories of summertime snacks, Handel’s chocolate-dipped bananas topped with sprinkles or nuts make for a cool, tasty sweet treat.

“He dipped them right in front of us,” Bringhurst said. “We got to see the process of how it’s made, and that was a lot of fun. It’s great seeing how fresh everything is.”

With so many flavors to choose from and new ones added to the menu frequently, Handel’s has the perfect solution if you just can’t make up your mind. Ryan Yardley, co-owner of Handel’s St. George location, suggested getting the sampler, offering four hefty scoops of any flavors you want.

“The four-scoop sampler is the way to go, especially maybe the first couple of times that you come,” he said. “When you walk in, you may be a little bit overwhelmed with the number of flavors that we have available.”

Since opening in the summer of 2020, Handel’s is dishing out happiness to Southern Utah one scoop at a time.

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream | Address: 291 N. Bluff St., St. George | Telephone: 435-688-2449 | Hours: Monday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Facebook | Website.

