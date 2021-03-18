Motorcyclist taken to hospital following collision with 2 vehicles near St. George Boulevard

The scene of a motorcycle crash at the southbound off-ramp of Interstate 15 at St. George Boulevard in St. George, Utah, March 18, 2021 | Photo by Ron Chaffin, St. George News.

ST. GEORGE — Two vehicles and a motorcycle were involved in a crash on the off-ramp of southbound Interstate 15 at Exit 8 toward St. George Boulevard on Thursday evening.

Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Jeff Adams told St. George News that they received a call reporting a motorcycle crash at 5:50 p.m. He said a witness told police that traffic was at a standstill on the off-ramp due to a red light at the intersection onto St. George Boulevard and traffic was heavy.

A man riding a 2013 Mizuki motorcycle was allegedly moving in between the lanes and collided with the rear of a 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage in the right lane, and then drifted to the left and collided with a white 2015 Ford Edge, Adams said.

The motorcycle and the Mirage sustained damage. There was one occupant in the Mirage and three occupants in the Ford Edge, and none of them sustained any injuries, Adams said. The motorcyclist, a 19-year-old man, was wearing protective gear, including a jacket, gloves and helmet. He was transported by ambulance to St. George Regional Hospital, but the status of his injuries are unknown, Adams said. No other injuries were reported.

No citations have been issues and the crash is still under investigation. Adams said he is considering two factors in his investigation: whether the motorcyclist was following another vehicle too closely and whether he was filtering through traffic.

If he was filtering through traffic, he would have been in violation of the state code, Adams said, which allows motorcyclists to filter through traffic only in areas where the speed limit is 45 miles per hour or less and the motorcycle is traveling at 15 miles per hour or less. The speed limit at the Exit 8 off-ramp is 75 miles per hour, he added.

Adams said that traffic at the off-ramp was backed up for about an hour while authorities cleared the scene. He reminded drivers to be mindful of speed limits and vehicles around them.

“Please allow yourself enough reasonable distance to stop safely,” he said.

UHP, St. George Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, St. George Fire and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the scene.

