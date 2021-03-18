Maurine Jones Hoff

July 16, 1926 – March 17, 2021

Maurine Hoff, 94, died peacefully on March 17, 2021 in St. George, Utah. She was born on July 16, 1926, to William Vaugh and Isabelle Leavitt Jones in St. George, Utah. She was raised in Veyo, Utah and attended grade school in Gunlock and Veyo. She then traveled to St. George to attend and graduate from Dixie High School.

Maurine married Robert Joseph Fawcett March 16, 1944. The married was later solemnized in the St. George Temple. Bob died June 19, 1957. In Aug. of 1957, she moved to Salt Lake City, Utah and attended Stevens Henagar Business College. After graduating, she began working as a secretary for an attorney. She later began working as a secretary for the Salt Lake City School District and retired from the district after 21 years.

She married Edmund Keith Hoff, Aug. 19, 1960 and added his three children to the family.

Maurine was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings, including Relief Society and Young Women’s president, counselor and teacher in the Relief Society, Young Women and Primary auxiliaries. She and Edmond served as missionaries in the North Carolina Raleigh Mission and a Service Mission for Deseret Industries, all of which brought her great joy.

She was a member of Deseret Rose DUP, Color Country DAR, former Day’s of ‘47 Director and Queen’s Committee, and the Gunlock Golden Girls.

Mom loved reading and searching the scriptures. Losing her eyesight was one of the most difficult trials in her life, which she faced with grace and wit. She will be remembered in many ways; not the least being her love for people. She was always willing to listen and encourage those around her. She was the driving force behind family gatherings and being an amazing cook, there was always plenty of tasty food.

Mom had a wonderful sense of humor and made everyone feel welcome and appreciated. She wanted her family and friends to feel loved. She loved her family and was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and cousin.

Maurine is survived by her husband, Edmund; sons: Robert Wayne Fawcett of Veyo, Utah, William Brent Fawcett (Charlotte) of St. George, Utah; daughter, Joan Fawcett of St. George, Utah; stepdaughters: Val La Ree Hoff Thomas (Richard) of Sandy, Utah, Merlene Hoff Peck of Tulsa, Oklahoma; stepson, Clyde Logan Hoff of Cottonwood, California; sister-in-law, Mary Jones of Veyo, Utah; 14 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren, and 13 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; sisters: Laverne Jones Hirschi and Alice Jones Holt Burgess; brothers: Lorin Vaughn Jones and Hyrum Keith Jones; sister-in-law, Ferral Jones; granddaughter, Stacey Nina Green.

The family would like to thank the staff at Sun Tree Hospice for their excellent care given to Maurine.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah, where visitations will be held Friday, March 19th from 6-7 p.m. and Saturday, from noon-1:30 p.m. prior to services. Interment will be in the St. George City Cemetery.

Masks are required for those attending services.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.