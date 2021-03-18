Desert Hills wins Region 9 debate title at Hurricane

Desert Hills High School debate team with Region 9 trophy, Hurricane, Utah, Feb. 27, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Desert Hills High School, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Desert Hills High School debate team took first place at the Region 9 tournament staged at Hurricane High School in late February.

“Ours was one of the few regions that allowed in-person debate this season,” Cedar head coach Joshua Maher said, adding, “We are very grateful to our athletic directors and UHSAA for allowing us to do so.”

Maher said multiple in-person competitions have been hosted at region schools throughout Southern Utah this season, although all of the out-of-area competitions were conducted online only.

“For our students, at least, the season was mostly normal, with the added safety measures that all UHSAA athletes have had to follow,” Maher added.

Crimson Cliffs head coach Sally Sullivan commended the students for how well they did, even as they dealt with the various restrictions.

“I couldn’t be happier with our region’s debate program,” Sullivan said. “All of the coaches are very supportive and we are fortunate to have an amazing group of students to work with.”

“I’m really impressed with how my team came together, especially at the region tournament,” Sullivan added. “This is only our second year as a team, and despite COVID restrictions and other setbacks, they pushed through and worked hard this season.”

The state 4A tournament, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, will also be conducted virtually.

Following are team and individual category results from the region tournament held Feb. 26-27 in Hurricane:

Region 9 debate tournament, team placings

Desert Hills. Cedar. Hurricane. Crimson Cliffs.

Region 9 debate tournament, individual placings, by event

Policy

Bitner and Gilbert, Cedar. Dick and Miller, Desert Hills. Nassar and Graff, Desert Hills.

Public Forum

Wilson and Depoe, Cedar. Caryl and Losser, Desert Hills. Elison and Ludolf, Hurricane.

Lincoln-Douglas

Sydney Gillman, Desert Hills. Lily Lohrey, Hurricane. Ben Fica, Crimson Cliffs.

Congress

Caleb Nelson, Cedar. Kai Demedicis, Hurricane. Aiden Gates, Hurricane.

Impromptu

Kaylee Nelson, Hurricane Sheilisea Fuentes, Snow Canyon. Pearce Morris, Hurricane.

Original Oratory

Martha Brown, Dixie. Sydney Losser, Desert Hills. Benjamin Stanley, Crimson Cliffs.

Foreign Extemporaneous

Jana Nassar, Desert Hills. Dagan Murray, Cedar. Ethan Clarke, Desert Hills.

National Extemporaneous

Carson Miller, Desert Hills. Jazzlyn Shannon, Hurricane. Tyler McCoy, Desert Hills.

