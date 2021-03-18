Cedar High seniors ask City Council to consider renaming Redmen Way

Signage at the corner of 780 West and 600 South, currently known as "Redmen Way," which Cedar High School student council petitioned to change to "Reds Way," Cedar City, Utah, March 18, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — The ongoing saga of changing the name of the Cedar High School mascot came before the Cedar City Council again on Wednesday night.

Members of the high school student government asked the council to consider renaming the street in front of the high school, 600 South, from Redmen Way to Reds Way.

Melany Morales, senior class president, spoke to the council first.

“I’m here with my presidency, and we’re representing the student body of Cedar High Reds. The administration did not put us up to this, so this was completely 100% our doing,” Morales said, adding that they are only class to have spent half of their high school experience as “Redmen” and half as “Reds.”

“We understand the importance of embracing both sides,” she said, “and because of that, we are wanting to continue expanding our new heritage as the Cedar High Reds.”

She added that she felt the high school has done “an amazing job” in embracing the new Reds mascot.

“So we would like to open the opportunity for the community to also embrace the celebration of being Reds.”

The presentation included pictures of the proposed signage and discussion of issues that would need to be addressed if the change was made.

City Council member Scott Phillips asked if the students have considered how much the new signs will cost.

“We do have funding,” senior Abi Myers said. “We weren’t sure on how much that is, but yes, we do have some funding set aside, so if we do have to cover that we should be set.”

Iron County School Board member Jeff Corry, who was in attendance at the meeting, addressed the council.

“The Redman symbol issue will come up for discussion again,” Corry said. “Whether that will be in April, for sure – that’s where it’s scheduled now – whether it will happen at that time I guess we’ll find out. Yes, that will be brought up for discussion.”

Mayor Maile Wilson-Edwards suggested tabling the issue in front of the council since the school board will be taking it up in the future.

“With this being an item that’s very ripe to come before the school board again, knowing there is financial cost, would your view be to wait and see what the school board decides and kind of the direction they choose in how to engage the students going forward?” Wilson-Edwards asked Corry.

“That would be my recommendation before taking any action, because this issue will come up, the Redman symbol,” he responded.

The council thanked the students for their presentation and tabled the discussion. The next meeting of the Cedar City Council is March 24.

