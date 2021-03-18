COVID-19 vaccine available for every Utah adult next week

A woman named Elizabeth receives COVID-19 vaccination shot from a nurse at the Southwest Utah Public Health Department offices in Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 12, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — Gov. Spencer Cox announced Thursday morning the COVID-19 vaccine is being made available for everyone in the state 16 and over as of next Wednesday.

Cox made the announcement during the taping of the PBS Utah Monthly Governor’s Press Conference program.

The governor said he was informed by the Utah Department of Health that there would be 15% excess vaccine supply in the state next week, driving his decision to make the vaccine available to all Utahns next week as opposed to the goal of April 1. Cox has said it is in keeping with his policy since he took office to ensure vaccine demand exceeds supply, ensuring that all vaccine supply is used up each week.

“It also means there won’t be enough vaccine available for everyone in the state next week, so we ask people to remain patient,” Cox said.

The governor cautioned people to wait until Wednesday to reserve their vaccine slot to give local health districts like the Southwest Utah Public Health Department time to prepare to accommodate all Utahns.

Those between 16-18 years old can only currently use the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only one approved by the Federal Drug Administration for that age group. Locally, Albertsons has been the primary provider of that vaccine.

Even while new COVID-19 infections are seeing a small increase nationwide, they have been dropping locally and the state in general in the last week. New infections and hospitalizations in Southern Utah have been at their lowest level since September, according to the local health district, and the same is the case statewide. The Utah Department of Health said Thursday the average rate of new coronavirus cases per day statewide is again below the 500 mark that was set as a challenge by then Gov. Gary Herbert last summer.

“The good news is case counts are low,” Cox said. “We’re continuing to trend down.”

The state is also under an April 10 deadline to remove its mask mandate under a bill passed in the recent Legislature that Cox said he is “reluctantly” signing before next week. But Cox adds that he will still have the option to call the Legislature back into session and discuss new measures if new infections begin to rise uncontrolled again.

That said, Cox said Thursday his biggest concern at this point is getting every Utahn vaccinated.

“I’m not concerned about case counts, I’m worried about people willing to be vaccinated,” Cox said. “This is how this ends.”

COVID-19 information resources

St. George News has made every effort to ensure the information in this story is accurate at the time it was written. However, as the situation and science surrounding the coronavirus continues to evolve, it’s possible that some data has changed.

Check the resources below for up-to-date information and resources.

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine

Those who can currently get first dose of the vaccine : Everyone ages 50 and over ; K-12 teachers and staff; those that work in nonhospital health care facilities (those in clinics, pharmacies, dentists or other medical offices); and first responders, including law enforcement, firefighters and EMTs; Those with the following health conditions – T ransplant recipients, h aving had certain cancers, i mmunocompromised state including HIV, all forms of kidney disease, all forms of diabetes, o bese with a body mass index greater than 30, h epatitis, c hronic heart disease, but not high blood pressure, l ung disease besides asthma, d owns syndrome or cerebral palsy, t hose who have had strokes or dementia, sickle-cell anemia.

: Everyone ages 50 and over ; K-12 teachers and staff; those that work in nonhospital health care facilities (those in clinics, pharmacies, dentists or other medical offices); and first responders, including law enforcement, firefighters and EMTs; Those with the following health conditions – T Those who can get first dose of the vaccine as of March 24 : Everyone ages 16 and over. Those 16-18 can only receive the Pfizer vaccine.

: Everyone ages 16 and over. Those 16-18 can only receive the Pfizer vaccine. Those who can receive the second dose : Those who received their first injection 28 days or more before the appointment time.

: Those who received their first injection 28 days or more before the appointment time. Must register in advance online for an appointment time.

Must have a personal ID, employment ID (if necessary) and wear a short-sleeve shirt at appointment.

Proof of residency is required, though a person does not have to reside in the county they are receiving the vaccine. Part-time residents can get vaccinated with proof of residency.

Vaccines are free of charge.

Those without email addresses or unable to make reservations online can get help at a specialized hotline at 435-986-2549.

To get alerts for when new vaccine appointments are added with the Southwest Utah Public Health Department, text SWUHEALTH to 888777.

Washington County:

Where: St. George Active Life Center, 245 N. 200 West, St George

Reservations: Click to register

Iron County:

Where: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Wedgewood Lane, 2015 N Wedgewood Lane, Cedar City.

Reservations: Click to register

Kane County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department Kanab office, 445 N. Main St., Kanab.

Reservations: Click to register

Garfield County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department Panguitch office, 601 Center St. Panguitch.

Reservations: Click to register

Beaver County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department Beaver Office, 75 1175 North, Beaver.

Reservations: Click to register

St. George Regional Hospital:

Where: St. George Regional Hospital, 1380 E Medical Center Dr., St. George, 84790.

Reservations: Click to register

FourPoints Health:

Where: Various locations.

Reservations: Click to register

Albertsons:

Where: 745 N Dixie Dr in St. George and 915 Red Cliffs Dr. in Washington City.

Reservations: Click to register

Harmons:

Where: 1189 E. 700 South in St. George and 3520 Pioneer Parkway in Santa Clara.

Reservations: Click to register

Smith’s Food and Drug:

Where: 20 N. Bluff St. and 565 S. Mall Drive in St. George and 633 S. Main St. in Cedar City.

Reservations: Click to register

Walmart:

Where: 625 W. Telegraph St. in Washington City, 180 N. 3400 West in Hurricane and 1330 S. Providence Center Dr. in Cedar City.

Reservations: Click to register

