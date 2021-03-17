Southwest Spine & Pain brings ‘life-changing’ spinal procedure to Southern Utah

Stock image | Photo by AndreyPopov/iStock/Getty Images Plus

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Southwest Spine & Pain Center recently announced they are now certified to offer a breakthrough procedure for spinal stenosis.

As experts within the medical specialty of pain management, the physicians at Southwest Spine & Pain Center say they are always looking for evidence-based procedures that can help their patients get back to living their best lives.

Southwest Spine & Pain operates four clinics within the Southern Utah area. The practice features world-renowned physicians who have received training at the Mayo Clinic, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Harvard Medical School. To add to their accomplishments, they recently received training and certification to offer the breakthrough Minuteman procedure for spinal stenosis.

Spinal stenosis is a back pain condition caused by the narrowing of the spinal canal. This narrowing typically occurs in the neck and lower back, putting pressure on the spinal cord and surrounding nerves within the spinal canal. According to the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases, spinal stenosis is most common in patients over the age of 50.

According to a press release announcing the Minuteman certification, the physicians at Southwest Spine & Pain said they have found the procedure to be an effective and efficient solution to help patients experiencing pain associated with spinal stenosis. The procedure is minimally invasive, fast and effective. The outcome can be life-changing and provide patients a pathway to living pain-free.

Minuteman treats stenosis in the lumbar spine through a small incision in the side of the lower back. The device is used in conjunction with hydroxyapatite bone cement to create a percutaneous fusion at the treated level. The Minuteman offers a less invasive alternative to traditional fusion procedures. Recovery is very minimal and significant relief is immediate, the press release states.

The following questions will help determine if the Minuteman procedure is right for you:

Does your back or leg pain worsen with prolonged standing or walking?

Does your back or leg pain improve while you are sitting?

Does leaning forward improve your pain?

If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, you may be a candidate for implantation of the Minuteman.

This revolutionary treatment is available today from the caring, board-certified physicians at Southwest Spine & Pain. To find out if you’re a candidate for the life-changing procedure or to simply see how their physicians can help you live pain-free, visit the Southwest Spine & Pain website or call 435-656-2424.

Resources

Southwest Spine & Pain Center | Address: 652 S. Medical Center Drive, Suite 110, St. George | Telephone 435-656-2424 | Website.

Other locations: St. George – Red Hills: 301 N. 200 East, Suite 2A | Telephone: 435-688-7246. St. George – Rheumatology Division: 1490 E. Foremaster Drive, Suite 220 | Telephone: 435-879-7610. Hurricane: 25 N. 2000 West, Suite 8 | Telephone: 435-635-0174. Cedar City: 1303 N. Main St. | Telephone: 435-586-2229.



