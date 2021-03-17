Northbound traffic on I-15 comes to a standstill for nearly an hour after 7-vehicle collision

ST. GEORGE — Rush hour traffic on northbound Interstate 15 came to a stop Wednesday after a seven-vehicle collision blocked both lanes between exits 12 and 13.

Utah Highway Patrol trooper Jeff Adams told St. George News that shortly after 5 p.m., the driver of a Dodge Ram towing a trailer in the right lane did not successfully slow in time with the flow of traffic, which led to the Dodge sideswiping a Toyota Tacoma and a Ford Fusion, both of which were in the left lane. A chain of events resulted in four other vehicles being impacted. Four vehicles were towed from the scene but no injuries were reported among the eight total occupants involved in the incident, Adams said, adding that the fact that no one was hurt is important.

“The most important thing is there were no reported injuries in the crash,” Adams said. “We can fix vehicles but it’s harder to fix people, replace people.”

Traffic backed up for more than a mile until the crash was cleared around 6:12 p.m. Responding agencies were able to pass traffic on the right shoulder. Adams said he called for the northbound on-ramp at Green Springs to be closed to alleviate congestion.

In addition to UHP, the Utah Department of Transportation Incident Management Team, Washington City Police, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Washington City Fire and Gold Cross Ambulance all responded to the scene.

While Adams said the incident is still under investigation, he noted that heavy traffic had slowed vehicles up to 15 mph below the 75 mph speed limit at that spot.

He then reminded drivers of the need to practice safe driving when traffic is increased.

“Be aware of heavy traffic in front of you,” Adams said. “Slow down and please allow enough reasonable distance to stop safely behind another vehicle. Being aware of traffic in front of you and seeing what they’re doing is what people need to watch for.”

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

