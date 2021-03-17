Driver taken to hospital following 3-vehicle collision on SR-56 in Cedar City

Scene of a collision at SR-56 and Cross Hollow Road, Cedar City, Utah, March 17, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A driver was injured Wednesday evening in a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of state Route 56 and Cross Hollow Road in Cedar City.

The incident, which reportedly happened just before 7 p.m., involved a silver Chevrolet passenger car and a red pickup truck in the primary crash, with a secondary collision also happening between the Chevrolet and a blue Ford Taurus passenger car.

Cedar City Police Sgt. Tim Bonzo said the Chevrolet had been heading west on SR-56 while the other two vehicles were stopped at the light, facing east.

“The green light happened and they started to go through,” Bonzo said. “The Chevy made a left-hand turn in front of them, hit the pickup truck and spun it around, then crashed into the other car.”

Bonzo said the male driver of the pickup was transported via ambulance to Cedar City Hospital for treatment of injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

None of the occupants of the other two vehicles reported any injuries, police added.

“It looks like the car coming westbound that made the left turn is probably at fault, but we are checking the traffic cameras and talking to witnesses to see if we can determine how the lights were for the vehicles,” Bonzo said.

“”It’s still undetermined who was at fault, but once we determine that, there could be a citation issued,” he added.

The Chevrolet and the red pickup truck both sustained heavy damage and were towed from the scene. The Ford Taurus, meanwhile, sustained relatively minor damage and appeared to still be drivable, although the rear panel on its driver’s side was rubbing up against the tire.

Additionally, a Gold Cross Ambulance support vehicle was also seen being towed away from the intersection after sustaining a flat tire, possibly from the debris in the roadway.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.