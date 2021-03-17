Jan. 28, 1941 – March 14, 2021

Errol Lewis Pectol, age 80, passed away of natural causes at the St. George Regional Hospital on March 14, 2021. He was born on Jan. 28, 1941 in St. George, Utah to Lewis and Elaine Bishop Pectol. Errol was big brother to three sisters and one brother who adored him and held a special bond with him throughout his life.

Errol was raised in St. George. He graduated from St. George Elementary, Woodward Junior High, Dixie High School and Dixie College. One highlight while attending Dixie College was playing Bernardo in West Side Story.

Errol had an outgoing personality. He loved people and loved life! He loved growing up in Utah’s Dixie where, as a young boy he hiked the red hills that were almost in his backyard.

He had a passion for new cars, owning many over his lifetime. His first job at age 12 was washing cars at Bradshaw Ford and Mercury.

He joined the United States Army in 1964 and served for two years.

In 1966, he moved to the Los Angeles area. He worked in the book and magazine distribution business. He worked hard and was driven to success. He started as a truck driver and worked his way up. He was the general manager for ARA Services for Southern California. He ended his career as vice president of operations.

After retirement in 2006, Errol and his partner, James McCarthy, returned to his beloved Dixie and built a home in the Entrada area of St. George, where they have enjoyed living the past 15 years.

Many, many people’s most vivid memory of Errol is the way he managed to say FANTASTIC all the time. It was an expression right from his big personality and from his big heart. He loved to travel and as he got older enjoyed long cruises.

Errol is survived by his partner of 41 years, James McCarthy; his three sisters, Darla (Scott) Tarbet, Washington, Utah; Marilee (Dennis) Udy, St. George, Utah; Pam (Robert) Ruesch, St. George, Utah; his brother Kelle (Peggy) Pectol, Washington, Utah; and 17 nieces and nephews who adored him. Preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Elaine Pectol; a niece, Kassie Pectol Lee and her son, Jerym Lee.

A special thanks to the awesome nurses and staff at the hospital, for the compassionate, loving care they gave to Errol during his final days.

A celebration of his life will be held, Saturday, March 20, 2021, 2 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 South Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. There will be a viewing from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. prior to the funeral. Interment will take place after the service in Washington City Cemetery, 300 Park View Dr, Washington, Utah, 84780.

Family and friends are invited to view the memorial service online. Click on the link:

