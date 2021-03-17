Brant Leavitt Benware

Written by Obituaries
March 17, 2021

April 4, 1983 – March 9, 2021

Brant Leavitt Benware, age 37, passed away March 9, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Brant was born April 4, 1983, in St. George, Utah to Curtis A. and Ethel Leavitt Benware. He married Summer Miller in Salt Lake City, Utah on Feb. 28, 2011. They later  divorced. Brant was raised in Gunlock and St. George, Utah. He was educated in St. George, Utah, and graduated from Dixie High School in 2001.  

Brant lived primarily in Gunlock, St. George, and Salt Lake City. His hobbies were hunting, fishing, golf, baseball, the great outdoors, and spending time with his daughter, Skyla, who he loved with all of his heart. He loved animals, had a tender heart, and was a very hard worker.  

Brant is survived by his daughter, Skyla Leavitt Beware; his parents, Curtis and Ethel Benware, and his sisters: Tiffany Lester and Haley Benware. A private family viewing, graveside  service and internment will be held for Brant in Gunlock, Utah, at the Gunlock Cemetery. 

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Visit Metcalf Mortuary’s website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences and complete obituary.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Obituaries are received from the public and are not the product of St. George News, its editors, staff or contributors. The matters stated and opinions included are the responsibility of the person submitting them. Obituaries may be submitted for consideration to St. George News via email to [email protected]

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!