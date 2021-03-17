April 4, 1983 – March 9, 2021

Brant Leavitt Benware, age 37, passed away March 9, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Brant was born April 4, 1983, in St. George, Utah to Curtis A. and Ethel Leavitt Benware. He married Summer Miller in Salt Lake City, Utah on Feb. 28, 2011. They later divorced. Brant was raised in Gunlock and St. George, Utah. He was educated in St. George, Utah, and graduated from Dixie High School in 2001.

Brant lived primarily in Gunlock, St. George, and Salt Lake City. His hobbies were hunting, fishing, golf, baseball, the great outdoors, and spending time with his daughter, Skyla, who he loved with all of his heart. He loved animals, had a tender heart, and was a very hard worker.

Brant is survived by his daughter, Skyla Leavitt Beware; his parents, Curtis and Ethel Benware, and his sisters: Tiffany Lester and Haley Benware. A private family viewing, graveside service and internment will be held for Brant in Gunlock, Utah, at the Gunlock Cemetery.

