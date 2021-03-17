April 1938 – March 15, 2021

Barbara Jean Heckman went to be with God Monday, March 15, 2021. She was born in April 1938 in Wichita, Kansas, to Leslie Arnett and Thelma Carr Arnett. She married childhood sweetheart Ronald Heckman in June 1960 in their hometown of Gunnison, Colorado.

Barbara lived out her unwavering faith in God every day, encouraging everyone around her with her loving spirit and generous manner. She loved praising The Lord in song with her beautiful soprano singing in many church choirs, and now is singing in the Heavenly choir. She joyfully served in children’s ministries and Vacation Bible Schools across the USA for many, many years. A Registered Nurse, Barbara reached out with God’s grace and compassion to countless individuals in their times of need. Barbara Heckman was a true Christian both in belief and in action.

She is survived by her husband Ronald Heckman; daughters Susan Heckman, Diane Heckman, and Lisa Harris; son-in-law Paul Harris; grandchildren Anthony Harris, Erin Heckman, and Alexander Engelberts; and brother Timothy Arnett. She is preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Thelma Arnett, and her sister Elizabeth Ann Arnett.

Graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021, 2 p.m. in Washington City Cemetery, 300 Park View Drive, Washington, UT 84780.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Barbara’s online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.